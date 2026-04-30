'A Little Bit Of A Ceasefire': Trump Tells Putin First Step To End Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump said he personally urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to consider a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine during a lengthy phone call, describing it as a possible opening toward ending the four-year conflict that has devastated the region.

Speaking after the conversation, Trump said the two leaders discussed the possibility of pausing hostilities as part of broader efforts to restart stalled peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. The conversation came as the Kremlin confirmed that both sides had explored the idea of a limited truce around Russia's upcoming Victory Day commemorations in May.

Trump described the call in optimistic terms, saying,“We had a good talk, I've known him a long time.” He added that he suggested“a little bit of a ceasefire” to Putin during the conversation and hinted that the Russian leader may be open to the idea.“And I think he might do that,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

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According to reports, the two leaders also discussed the war in Iran, with Putin reportedly offering to help Washington address concerns over Iran's enriched uranium stockpile. Trump said he declined to focus on that issue first, instead pressing Putin to prioritize ending the conflict in Europe. Trump recalled telling the Russian leader,“I'd much rather have you be involved with ending the war with Ukraine.” He added,“Before you help me, I want to end your war.”

The call lasted around 90 minutes and marked the first publicly known direct conversation between the two leaders in several weeks. Analysts say the exchange could signal renewed diplomatic momentum, though major differences remain between Russia and Ukraine over territory, security guarantees and long-term political control.

The Kremlin has not confirmed whether a formal ceasefire will be announced, but Russian officials said the proposal was discussed seriously. Any temporary halt in fighting would still require Ukrainian approval, and Kyiv has repeatedly warned that short-term truces can sometimes allow Moscow to regroup militarily.

Trump has increasingly positioned himself as a central figure in efforts to end the war, arguing that direct engagement with Putin could produce faster results than traditional diplomacy. Whether this latest call leads to a meaningful breakthrough remains uncertain, but the phrase“a little bit of a ceasefire” has already become the most closely watched signal from Washington's latest push for peace in Ukraine.

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