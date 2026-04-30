Sudha Chandran Meets Premanand Maharaj, Says 'Implicit Faith' Helped Her Overcome Life's Biggest Disaster

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actress and classical dancer Sudha Chandran described her recent visit to Premanand Maharaj's ashram as an“extremely overwhelming journey.”

The actress, in an exclusive statement with IANS, stated that her unwavering faith in God played a crucial role in helping her recover mentally and emotionally from the tragic accident that changed her life.

Speaking about her experience and spirituality, Sudha shared,“The biggest disaster that took place in my life was my accident, which I overcame with implicit faith. I have repeatedly mentioned that my comeback after the accident has been because of my faith in God. And this is exactly what Premanand Maharaj ji says, keep chanting. The faith that you have in your God will help you wade through all problems.”

Reflecting on how spirituality helped her deal with her tough journey, she added that faith shifts one's focus away from suffering and makes you focus on the bigger and better things in life.

“When you have faith in God, the pain is still there, but you don't concentrate on it because your focus is elsewhere. You are focusing on receiving strength from the Almighty. You derive energy from that belief. As human beings, we will always have problems, but that pain becomes minimal in comparison to your devotion and surrender.”

Sudha further said,“It is my faith, my hard work and belief in myself. Like Premanand Maharaj ji says, you must have the strength and confidence to know that you can do it, and you will do it. My implicit faith has helped me overcome a lot of things.”

Recalling the emotional moment of meeting the spiritual leader, she said it was a deeply moving experience.“When you finally meet someone who has inspired you for so many years, it becomes a pivotal moment. I had tears in my eyes, tears of joy. The aura and energy in that space is something I cannot explain in words.”

She also revealed how his teachings often answered her inner questions, something that she found extremely emotional.“At night, when you reflect on your day, there are questions you don't find answers to. But the next morning, through his discourses, I find those answers. You just need to read between the lines.”

For the uninitiated, Sudha Chandran, years ago had lost her leg in a road accident and went on to rebuild her career with a prosthetic limb.

She has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost four decades now.

Apart from her other characters in Bollywood and television, her character of Ramona Sikand in the thriller TV show, Kahin Kissi Roz went on a carve with identity as a cult character in the history of Indian television.

–IANS

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