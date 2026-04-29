'I Think It's Great': Trump Welcomes UAE's Exit From Opec
"I think it's great," Trump said when asked by reporters at the White House what he thought of the UAE's decision.Recommended For You
The UAE - one of the group's biggest producers - said on Tuesday it was quitting OPEC, amid an unprecedented energy crisis caused by the Iran war.
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"I think ultimately it's a good thing for getting the price of gas down, getting oil down, getting everything down," Trump said. "They're having some problems in OPEC."ALSO READ
- Explained: What is Opec and what does UAE's exit from it mean? Why UAE quit Opec: Minister, experts explain 'policy-driven' move
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