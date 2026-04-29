India-UAE Flight Costs Stay High Kochi Return Fares Up To Dh4,114

Flights between India and the UAE are gradually returning to normal, but airfares remain high, with many residents still paying more than usual for travel.

Travel agents said that the fares are currently about 30 to 35 per cent higher than normal for this time of the year, which is usually a low travel season.“April is usually a low season for India-UAE travel. But fares are now around 30 to 35 per cent higher than normal because of higher fuel costs and limited capacity,” said Bharath Aidasani, managing partner at Pluto Travels.

He added that flights are still operating at a significantly higher than their usual capacity, which is keeping prices elevated.“Demand is higher than the available seats on some routes, and that is why fares are still high,” he said.

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Operators said that fares that were once as low as Dh300 to Dh400 a few months ago have surged during this period.“Before the situation, fares were around Dh300 to Dh400 on some routes. Once flights were affected, prices went above Dh2,000. Now they have come down slightly, but are still around Dh1,300 to Dh1,800 one-way,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wise Fox Tourism.

Return fares also remain high, depending on the route and travel dates.“Return tickets on some sectors are going up to Dh2,000 to Dh2,500, while in some cases even higher during peak dates,” he said.

Despite the high prices, travel demand has not slowed down.“People are still travelling. There is strong movement both from the UAE to India and from India to the UAE,” said Subair.

Operators also mentioned that limited airline options are one of the main reasons for the continued high fares.“Only a few flights are operating at the moment, and not all sectors have fully resumed. That is pushing prices up,” said Subair.

Many travellers are also choosing full-service airlines like Emirates and Etihad Airways for more reliable travel during uncertain conditions, which is increasing demand on these carriers.“On some days, you can only see business or premium seats available on these airlines because economy seats are sold out,” said Aidasani.

Not all routes are seeing the same fares. South Indian destinations, especially Kochi, are currently among the most expensive.“Fares to Mumbai and Delhi are relatively lower, around Dh1,000 to Dh1,500 on some dates. But Kochi is much higher, often crossing Dh2,000,” said Subair adding that return fares to Kochi can go even higher.

“For example, return fares to Kochi are going as high as Dh4,114 for travel around May 1,” he said.

Travel agents said fares may not drop significantly in the short term, and could rise again as the summer holiday season approaches.“Closer to mid-June, prices are expected to increase again as demand picks up for school holidays,” said Aidasani.

Flights from UAE: Why are air ticket prices increasing now? Planning for summer trip? UAE travel agents expect higher airfares, packages