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ARC Informatique Is Proud To Announce That The Pcvue Platform Has Successfully Achieved IEC 62443-4-2 SL2 Certification, A Key Milestone In Our Cybersecurity Strategy
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Following our IEC 62443-4-1 certification, this new achievement confirms our commitment to secure our product. It places PcVue among a select group of solutions that meet the cybersecurity requirements for critical infrastructure.
Already certified under ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 27001, ARC Informatique continues to strengthen its governance model by integrating cybersecurity at every level. While IEC 62443-4-1 focuses on secure development practices, IEC 62443-4-2 ensures that the components of the PcVue platform meet strict security requirements, addressing risks directly at the product level For PcVue users and partners, this certification provides greater confidence by delivering a platform that is not only high performing, but also secure, trusted and resilient against evolving cyber threats. We remain committed to supporting operations with reliable and cyber-resilient solutions.
Already certified under ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 27001, ARC Informatique continues to strengthen its governance model by integrating cybersecurity at every level. While IEC 62443-4-1 focuses on secure development practices, IEC 62443-4-2 ensures that the components of the PcVue platform meet strict security requirements, addressing risks directly at the product level For PcVue users and partners, this certification provides greater confidence by delivering a platform that is not only high performing, but also secure, trusted and resilient against evolving cyber threats. We remain committed to supporting operations with reliable and cyber-resilient solutions.
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