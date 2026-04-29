Deborah Ann Mack Featured In Global Leadership Book Take Command

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Deborah Ann Mack, founder of DAM Fashion, is featured in Take Command, highlighting her leadership journey and application of Dale Carnegie principles.

- Deborah AnnWEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Deborah Ann Mack, founder of DAM Fashion, has been featured in the leadership book Take Command: Find Your Inner Strength, Build Enduring Relationships, and Live the Life You Want, authored by Joe Hart and Michael A. Crom.Published by Simon & Schuster, the book draws on the principles of Dale Carnegie & Associates and presents real-world examples of leadership, personal growth, and relationship development.Mack, a graduate of the Dale Carnegie program (Class of 1990), is featured in Part III: Take Command of Your Future, where she shares her entrepreneurial journey and the application of leadership principles in building her business and client relationships.“This recognition represents a meaningful full-circle moment,” said Mack.“The principles I learned early in my career continue to guide how I approach both design and the relationships I build with my clients.”Through DAM Fashion, Mack specializes in custom -designed garments, including wedding gowns, luxury outerwear, and the redesign of heirloom pieces. Her work emphasizes craftsmanship, personalized service, and timeless design.Her inclusion in Take Command highlights the connection between leadership development and creative entrepreneurship, underscoring how communication, resilience, and relationship-building shape both business and client experience.About Deborah Ann Mack / DAM FashionDeborah Ann Mack is an award-recognized designer and entrepreneur based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and the founder of DAM Fashion, a boutique specializing in custom garments, including wedding gowns, luxury outerwear, and special occasion designs.Her work is recognized for its focus on craftsmanship, personalized design, and timeless style, serving clients nationally and internationally through both in-person and virtual consultations.Mack has received multiple recognitions for her work and leadership, including being named a Top 3 Women's Clothing Store in West Chester, Pennsylvania (19380) for 2026 by BusinessRate and being featured among the“Most Powerful Women Leaders to Watch in 2026” by All Around Worlds.She is also featured in the leadership book Take Command: Find Your Inner Strength, Build Enduring Relationships, and Live the Life You Want, authored by Joe Hart and Michael A. Crom, published by Simon & Schuster.

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Deborah Ann Mack Featured in Global Leadership Book Take Command News Provided By DAM Fashions® April 29, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry...



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