MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) FWD Group reports strong first quarter new business update, adding to its consistent track record of financial performance

HONG KONG, Apr 30, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - FWD Group Holdings Limited (“FWD Group” or“FWD”) today announced strong first quarter new business highlights for the three months ended 31 March 2026.

- New business sales were up four per cent to US$720 million compared to the same period in 2025 on an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis.

- New business contractual service margin was US$556 million, with year-on-year growth of 18 per cent.

- Introduced 11 new products around the region; the FWD Group consumer outlook survey released in February 2026 showed that the majority of Asia's middle-class feel financially anxious and underprepared for retirement.

Huynh Thanh Phong, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of FWD Group, said,“This is another strong set of results, reflecting our consistent track record of performance, growth, and the diversified pan-Asian footprint and distribution model of FWD Group. Japan and our Expansion Markets in Southeast Asia were key drivers of growth, alongside another solid performance from Hong Kong SAR, despite the high base effect from a record first quarter comparison in 2025.”

“At FWD Group, we have confidence over the long-term that the rising middle-class trend in Asia will continue, despite the near-term impacts of external shocks on economies and consumers in the region. The outlook for the high-net-worth segment, served by FWD Private, remains positive, particularly given the strength and confidence in financial hubs in the region like Hong Kong SAR where we are headquartered,” added Huynh Thanh Phong.

The Hong Kong SAR & Macau SAR reporting segment delivered continued growth in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the record high first quarter in 2025, reflecting both domestic and financial hub related demand.

Japan reported strong growth, reflecting the boost from its strategic expansion into the retirement and savings segment in mid 2025, alongside its long-standing protection business.

The Expansion Markets segment – comprised of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam – posted excellent growth, driven by the broker and independent financial advisor channel and solid bancassurance results.

In the Thailand & Cambodia segment, the focus on developing quality new business continued, given sustained growth headwinds from the lower rate environment in Thailand. As previously announced, Khun Knattapisit Krutkrongchai (KK) will join FWD as Chief Executive Officer, Thailand, effective 11 May 2026, subject to relevant regulatory approvals. KK is a seasoned insurance executive with almost 30 years of experience, including most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Krungthai-AXA.

About FWD Group

FWD Group (1828) is a pan-Asian life and health insurance business that serves approximately 40 million customers across 10 markets, including BRI Life in Indonesia. FWD's customer-led and tech-enabled approach aims to deliver innovative propositions, easy-to-understand products and a simpler insurance experience. Established in 2013, the company operates in some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world with a vision of changing the way people feel about insurance. FWD Group is listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1828. For more information, please visit

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Source: FWD Group Holdings Limited

*The unaudited results are for the three months ended 31 March 2026 and are compared to the same period in 2025. Growth rates are represented on a constant exchange rate basis. New business sales are calculated on an APE basis, based on 100 percent annualised first year premiums and 10 percent single premiums.