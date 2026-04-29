Msheireb Properties, Meeza Partner To Launch AI Digital Companion At Msheireb Downtown

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Msheireb Properties has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Meeza to introduce an AI Digital Companion across Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD), marking a first-of-its-kind milestone for the city and a significant advancement in its smart city capabilities.

The signing ceremony was held at Msheireb Enrichment Center Wednesday and was attended by Msheireb Properties' CEO Ali al-Kuwari and Meeza CEO Mohamed al-Ghaithani in the presence of a leadership delegation from both organisations. The AI Digital Companion's pilot phase will commence from Thursday, with full interactive capabilities scheduled for launch on May 24.

Developed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the AI Digital Companion will be deployed across 15 interactive smart kiosks throughout Msheireb Downtown Doha, serving as a 24/7 intelligent digital concierge. The solution will transform how residents, visitors, and tenants interact with city services by integrating artificial intelligence, smart city systems, and user-centric design into one unified digital interface.

Whether a visitor is looking for the nearest restaurant, a resident needs to settle a parking fee, or a family is searching for upcoming events and activities, the AI Digital Companion will serve as a single, intuitive point of contact. Users will be able to access wayfinding services, receive real-time information, book event tickets, make dining reservations, and complete transactions, all through one seamless interaction. A companion mobile application will also be available for an extended suite of services on the go.

Al-Kuwari said: "This partnership marks an important milestone in our smart city journey. By working with Meeza, we are reinforcing the digital foundations of Msheireb Downtown Doha, ensuring that our services remain efficient, integrated, and responsive to the evolving needs of our community."

Al-Ghaithani, noted: "The AI Digital Companion illustrates how AI and digital infrastructure can enhance services and everyday experiences in smart cities. Through our collaboration with Msheireb Properties and the integration of state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and holographic technology, we have created a reliable platform that supports visitors with accurate, real-time information in an intuitive and exciting user-interface manner across Msheireb Downtown Doha."

A holographic version of the AI Digital Companion will also be showcased at the Msheireb Properties showroom, highlighting the organisation's sustainability achievements, smart infrastructure, and key milestones.

Msheireb Properties Meeza MDD