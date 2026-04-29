

EQS-Media / 29.04.2026 / 23:01 CET/CEST

Sirma Delivers 31% Revenue Growth in 2025 and Advances AI Platform Strategy Revenue reached EUR 67 million in 2025, while the company expanded its international footprint and advanced its Sirma Enterprise platform to support scalable, enterprise-grade AI delivery. On April 29th, Sirma Group Holding (Sirma) disclosed its annual consolidated and audited 2025 financial results. Sirma Group Holding ended 2025 with revenue of EUR 67 million, EBITDA of EUR 5.3 million and net profit of EUR 2.1 million, marking a 30.77% increase in sales compared with 2024. Recurring contracts accounted for 38% of total business, reflecting the company's focus on long-term client relationships and predictable revenue streams. The company is continuing to strengthen its position as a European software group focused on enterprise digital and AI transformation. AI is increasingly embedded across Sirma's solutions, platforms and delivery models, with the group prioritizing practical use cases that deliver measurable business value to its customers. Europe remained the company's main market in 2025, generating 80% of revenue, followed by North America with 10% and the United Kingdom with 8%. The management is confident that Sirma's distributed delivery model supports client proximity, regulatory understanding and operational resilience, while also enabling access to international enterprise markets. Building an AI-first platform strategy Sirma is advancing its Sirma Enterprise platform as a unifying foundation for AI delivery across industries and geographies. The platform combines agents, workflows, retrieval-augmented generation and hybrid LLM capabilities, with a strong focus on data security, sovereignty and compliance. The strategic goal is to move from one-off project delivery toward reusable, productized AI offerings that can scale more efficiently over time. Sirma said it sees this as a key step in increasing margin potential and revenue predictability. Focus on enterprise sectors The group continues to focus on BFSI, transport and logistics, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector, and its competitive differentiation comes from combining engineering expertise with deep domain knowledge and a practical approach to enterprise AI adoption. The company is also expanding reusable accelerators and sector-specific AI use cases, with the aim of shortening time-to-value for clients and supporting broader cross-selling across verticals. Sales and partnerships Sirma is strengthening its structured enterprise sales approach and expanding international sales coverage in priority regions. It is also developing strategic partnerships to accelerate distribution and scale platform-based revenues. This will lead to a transition from a services-led business model to a more ecosystem-driven growth model. Looking ahead, Sirma expects continued growth supported by enterprise AI adoption, international expansion and an increasing share of recurring and platform revenues. The company remains focused on building a scalable, secure and trusted European AI platform for enterprise customers. You may attend the 2025 results webinar on April 30, 2026 at 2:30 CET by registering at:

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Issuer: Sirma Group Holding

Key word(s): Information technology 29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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