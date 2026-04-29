King Charles Visits Christie's In New York, After White House Dinner

MENAFN - USA Art News) Christie's Hosts King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a New York Charity Gala

Christie's headquarters in New York became the setting for a carefully choreographed royal evening on April 29, 2026, when King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived for a gala benefiting the King's Trust. The charity supports young people from difficult backgrounds, helping them gain skills that can lead to employment.

The visit followed a day of official engagements in the city, including Queen Camilla's stop at the New York Public Library and King Charles's visit to Harlem Grown. At Christie's, the couple moved through the lobby and galleries, where the auction house had installed highlights for its May sales, among them the Aggie Gund collection, the S.I. Newhouse collection, and a Renoir estimated at $25 million to $35 million.

One detail from the evening captured the formality of the occasion: a Reuters photograph showed Christie's chief executive Bonnie Brennan curtsying before the king on the red carpet outside. Staff members had reportedly been asked to practice their curtsies in advance, a reminder that even in the contemporary auction business, ritual still has its place.

The royals also viewed Christie's new rostrum, which debuted in London in March and is set to make its New York debut during the house's marquee week in May. Made of sustainably sourced oak, the podium was designed by Jony Ive, the British-American former Apple designer who also created the emblem for the king's coronation.

The gala was co-chaired by Lionel Richie, and the guest list included Martha Stewart and Anna Wintour. Dinner took place in the James Christie Room, where the walls were hung with works by David Hockney, Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, and Childe Hassam.

According to an eyewitness, King Charles spoke to guests about the importance of supporting young people facing difficult circumstances. A group of children and teens in red T-shirts received awards and posed for photographs, giving the evening a more direct social purpose than the surrounding pageantry might suggest.

Christie's said it was“delighted” to host the King's Trust Global Gala, calling it a privilege to support an international cause while marking the company's 260th anniversary. In a week when auction houses are already preparing for major sales, the event offered a reminder that these institutions can still function as stages for diplomacy, philanthropy, and cultural display at once.