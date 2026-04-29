Investornewsbreaks Earth Science Tech Inc. (ETST) Leveraging Vertical Integration To Target Precision Medicine Market

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST) was featured in a recent article that discussed its efforts to build vertical integration across telemedicine, pharmaceuticals, and clinical services.“At the nucleus of ETST's model are its compounding pharmacy operations, which produce customized medications tailored for specific patient needs. This segment aims to tackle the growing gap in traditional pharmaceutical manufacturing... Through operating licensed compounding facilities, the company is strategically positioned to serve a niche but quickly evolving market driven by demand for precision treatment and specialized formulations,” reads the publication.

“In addition to this, the company's telemedicine infrastructure operates as a front-end patient acquisition and engagement platform... ETST also strengthens its platform by using clinical service operations that support patient coordination and care continuity. Together, these segments help create a connected ecosystem that enables the company to engage across different points of the healthcare value chain, which is an increasingly important advantage in a space fast-moving toward integrated care models.”

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About Earth Science Tech Inc.

Earth Science Tech operates as a strategic holding company, focused on value creation through the acquisition, operational optimization, and management of its operating businesses. The company's current operations include compounding pharmaceuticals, telemedicine and real estate development through its wholly owned subsidiaries: RxCompoundStore, LLC, Peaks Curative, LLC, Avenvi, LLC, Mister Meds, LLC (“Mister Meds”), and Earth Science Foundation, Inc., Las Villas Health Care, Inc., DOConsultations, LLC., and an 80% interest in MagneChef.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ETST are available in the company's newsroom at

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