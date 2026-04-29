Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Eyes Growing Gold Market With Prices Projected To Hit $6,000/Oz In 2026

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ESGold Corp., a development-stage company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-quality mineral properties worldwide, remains bullish about the 2026 gold prices After an ongoing series of ups-and-downs, by mid-April the price of gold had worked its way past $4,840 per troy ounce to new all-time highs Some analysts have now projected that the price could hit $6,000/oz later in the year, mainly driven by geopolitical issues and continuing economic uncertainty ESGold expects to capitalize on this growth, accelerating development of its flagship Montauban project toward production It recently closed a C$7.2 million offering from the sale of 10,683,000 shares of the company, and looks to direct these proceeds to the development of this property

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF), a development-stage company committed to acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties worldwide, remains bullish about gold prices in 2026. Its management firmly believes that the precious metal will continue to grow in appeal as a safe alternative investment, particularly given the unavoidable factors driving up its price, including but not limited to unending geopolitical and debt issues feeding growing economic uncertainty.

Thus far, these factors have, despite unavoidable volatility, driven up gold prices to increasing all-time highs. By mid-April, the precious metal, for the first time in history, surpassed $4,840 per troy ounce, with some experts projecting that it could reach $6,000 at some point in 2026. In a report published by...

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