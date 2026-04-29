American Fusion(TM) Inc. (AMFN) Targets Government And Defense Channels To Accelerate Commercialization

American Fusion(TM) has appointed a government procurement advisor to expand access to non-dilutive funding channels, prioritizing defense, DOE, and international programs as early commercialization pathways. The company's Texatron(TM) platform is being positioned for modular, infrastructure-grade applications, with government alignment reflecting a wider trend in fusion toward staged, program-based development. Institutional contracts may offer structured revenue opportunities before full-scale deployment. Engagement with NATO-linked and European programs signals a broader international strategy.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

American Fusion(TM) (OTC: AMFN), a developer of next-generation fusion energy technologies recently announced it has engaged Samuel Reid as Government Strategy and Procurement Advisor, a step aimed at aligning its technology platform with procurement frameworks across defense, energy, and international agencies ( ).

Reid brings experience in multi-agency procurement systems, including work with NATO-affiliated organizations and the Canadian Department of National Defence. His background in structured contracting environments positions American Fusion(TM) to engage with programs where funding is...

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