Ainewsbreaks Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Scales Digital Lending Capabilities With New Self-Service Feature

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a fast-growing digital mortgage platform, has debuted a new automated lending pathway designed to streamline the home financing process.“The company recently introduced its Self-Service Mortgage Experience ('SSME'), a platform feature that allows borrowers to explore customized loan options, model mortgage scenarios and lock interest rates entirely online. According to a company announcement, the first phase of the feature launched on March 11 and is currently available to roughly half of conventional mortgage applicants using Beeline's platform,” reads an article discussing the launch.

“Beeline's platform allows borrowers to complete several steps of the mortgage process independently. After submitting an application through the company's digital portal, the system processes borrower data and produces customized loan rate options within seconds. Borrowers can then explore scenarios and request a rate lock at any time. The system operates continuously, giving customers the option to progress through early stages of the mortgage process without waiting for business hours or scheduling a call with a loan officer. A digital assistant known as 'Bob' is embedded in the platform to answer questions during the process. Borrowers can still connect with Beeline loan specialists if they prefer human guidance.”

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About Beeline Financial Holdings Inc.

Beeline Financial Holdings is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLNE are available in the company's newsroom at

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