Miningnewsbreaks Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) CEO Discusses Rare Combination Of Grade And Scale In Ambler District

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) and may include paid advertising.

Trilogy Metals' (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) President and CEO Tony Giardini recently shared near-term catalysts that could significantly progress the company's flagship assets in Alaska's Ambler Mining District.“In an interview, Giardini emphasized that 2026 will be defined by execution, as Trilogy moves to derisk its projects while positioning itself within a tightening global supply landscape for critical minerals,” reads an article discussing this.

“Operationally, the company's joint venture, Ambler Metals, is advancing permitting efforts for its Arctic project, while preparing for a 2026 field program to further define and expand the resource base in support of an upcoming feasibility study at the joint venture level. According to Giardini, continued drilling results, engineering studies, and resource updates will play a critical role in advancing the project toward development readiness... The Arctic deposit itself remains a vital asset, hosting about 50 million tonnes grading about 5.6% copper equivalent, positioning it as one of the highest-grade undeveloped copper projects globally... Also important is the long-term potential of the Bornite project, which, along with Arctic, provides Trilogy a rare blend of grade and scale within a single district. As noted by Giardini, the presence of two premium-quality deposits differentiates the company from many of its peers and offers optionality as global demand for copper and associated metals increases.”

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About Trilogy Metals Inc.

Trilogy Metals is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50% interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100% interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in northwestern Alaska. On Dec. 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District, which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits, which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

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