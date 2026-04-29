GE Vernova Wins Order For Power Plant Upgrades, Long-Term Services In Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) GE Vernova announced on Wednesday that it has secured an order from Middle Delta Electricity Production Company (MDEPC), an affiliate of Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC), to carry out upgrade and service projects at the Banha and Nubaria power plants.

The scope of work includes two Advanced Gas Path (AGP) upgrades for GE Vernova 9F gas turbines at the Banha power plant, alongside multi-year service agreements for both facilities, with durations of 15 years for Banha and eight years for Nubaria.

The projects are expected to support the modernisation of Egypt's power generation infrastructure, enhancing operational efficiency and reliability. The order was booked in the first quarter of 2026, with execution expected to take place over a three-year period.

According to MDEPC, the upgrades are projected to increase the output of each gas turbine while improving efficiency by around 2%, enabling additional power generation with more efficient fuel use and potentially reducing carbon emissions per megawatt-hour.

“This modernisation highlights the potential benefits that Advanced Gas Path technology can bring to F-class gas turbine units in Egypt,” said Mohamed El-Abd, Chairman of MDEPC.

Joseph Anis, President and CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at GE Vernova's Gas Power business, said:“Improving the efficiency, availability, and operational performance of existing generation assets plays a critical role in meeting rising electricity demand and supporting broader power system objectives.”

He added that AGP upgrades can help operators boost output, extend maintenance intervals, and enhance efficiency, contributing to more reliable power generation.

GE Vernova has supported Egypt's electricity sector for more than 50 years, providing technologies, services, and financing solutions, while also contributing to local talent development.

The company's installed base in Egypt includes more than 60 gas and steam turbines, with a combined generation capacity of around 10 gigawatts, spanning power generation, transmission, and digital solutions.