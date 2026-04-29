Qatar Ends Campaign With Two Gold And One Silver

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatari teams wrapped up their campaign at the Asian Beach Games – Sanya 2026 in style, finishing with an impressive haul of two gold medals in 3x3 basketball and beach volleyball, along with a silver in beach handball, further cementing their status as a dominant force on the continental stage.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan delivered a standout performance, clinching beach volleyball gold with a commanding straight-sets victory over Iran in the final 2-0 (21–15, 21–12).

The duo showcased remarkable consistency throughout the tournament, topping Group B unbeaten before powering past the Maldives, Uzbekistan, and China in the knockout rounds, and defeating Thailand in the semi-finals on their way to the title. Thailand went on to secure bronze after a 2–0 win against Oman. This triumph adds another chapter to Qatar's strong legacy in regional beach volleyball, building on their success at the Asian Beach Games 2014 and the Asian Beach Games 2016, where they claimed gold and silver respectively.

Qatar Volleyball Federation President Ali Ghanem al-Kuwari dedicated the achievement to the nation's leadership, stating:“We dedicate this gold medal to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, in recognition of their unwavering support and patronage of sport. We also dedicate this success to the Qatari people, who consistently stand behind their national teams. This accomplishment is the result of a long-term vision built on sustained effort and careful planning.”

He added:“The leadership of Sheikh Joaan has played a pivotal role in elevating Qatar's sporting presence across Asia, positively influencing volleyball and other disciplines. It has strengthened the country's reputation as a key contributor to the development of sport on the continent, while instilling greater confidence in our national teams as they compete on the international stage.”

Qatar's men's 3x3 basketball team were also crowned champions after a commanding 21-10 victory over Thailand in the final, capping an outstanding run at the tournament.

Qatar opened the knockout stage with a hard-fought 18-16 win against China in a fast-paced, high-intensity semi-final, before carrying that momentum into a one-sided final where they controlled proceedings from start to finish.

Thailand had booked their place in the final with a narrow 20–18 victory over the Philippines, while China secured the bronze medal after defeating the Philippines 21-13 in the third-place play-off.

Despite the physical and mental demands of playing multiple matches in a single day, the Qatari side displayed remarkable composure. Their trademark fast tempo, sharp execution, and ability to capitalise on scoring opportunities proved decisive as they sealed a well-deserved gold medal.

Qatar's path to the title was built on a flawless group-stage performance, where they topped Group C with victories over Bahrain, Kazakhstan, and India. They then maintained their strong form with a convincing win over Iran in the quarter-finals, setting the stage for their golden finish the women's competition, Qatar exited in the second round after a loss to Singapore, having advanced from the group stage with a third-place finish.

Following the victory, Mohammed Saad al-Meghaiseeb, President of the Federation, dedicated the achievement to Qatar's leadership, noting that the team fully deserved the title based on their performances throughout the tournament. He highlighted that this marks Qatar's third consecutive gold medal in 3x3 basketball at the Asian Beach Games, following earlier triumphs in 2014 and 2016.

He said the victory reflects the players' high level of preparation and professionalism, particularly in handling the demanding format of multiple decisive matches in a single day. Their discipline, focus, and consistency, he said, were key factors behind the team's success.

Meanwhile, Qatar's handball team won the silver medal after losing 2-1 to Iran in the final Wednesday. The achievement capped a strong tournament campaign. Qatar opened their run with victories over Pakistan, Oman, Bangladesh, Mongolia, and Jordan, before topping their group with a win over Thailand. They then defeated Bahrain in the semi-finals to reach the final. Thailand secured bronze after defeating Bahrain 2-0 in the third-place match.

The Qatari beach handball team remains one of the strongest sides on the continental and international stage, with a decorated record that includes Asian Beach Games titles in 2012 (China), 2014 (Thailand), and 2016 (Vietnam). They also won silver at the 2022 World Games and bronze medals at the World Championship in 2014 and 2016, underlining their sustained competitiveness across major tournaments.

Asian Beach Games basketball beach volleyball beach handball