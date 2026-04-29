Qatar To Host FIFA U-17 World Cup In Novemberdecember

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar will host the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in November and December, the sport's global governing body and local organisers have announced.

The tournament will take place from 19 November to 13 December in the FIFA World Cup 2022 host nation and will be contested by 48 teams, a statement by the local organising committee in Qatar said Wednesday.

The prestigious youth tournament returns to Qatar, marking the second of five consecutive editions that the country will host annually through 2029.

Following a landmark 2025 tournament that saw Qatar hosting the first-ever FIFA competition to feature 48 teams, this year's edition will continue the expanded format, welcoming tomorrow's stars to compete for the coveted trophy.

The final draw scheduled for 21 May in Zurich, Switzerland. Matches will be held at the state-of-the-art Competition Complex in Aspire Zone, which will once again transform into a vibrant football hub for fans and players.

The tournament's centralised hosting concept formed the cornerstone of the fan experience in 2025, with more than 197,460 spectators in attendance across 104 matches over 15 match days.

A total of 130 football scouts from leading football clubs around the world also benefitted from the venue's compact nature, allowing them to observe talents from a single venue.

With the 2025 edition serving as a launch pad for rising stars, such as Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim, Mali's Seydou Dembelé,Belgium's Jesse Bisiwu and Nathan De Cat, and Italy's Samuele Inacio among many others, all eyes will now be on the next generation of talents at the 2026 edition.

The final will be held at the renowned Khalifa International Stadium, where Portugal was crowned champions last year in front of 38,901 spectators.

This year, Khalifa International Stadium marks 50 years since its inauguration in 1976. As part of its illustrious legacy, the venue has hosted several premier sporting events, including matches of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The stadium is set to host the Amir Cup Final 2026 on May 9.

FIFA global governing body