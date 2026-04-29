Totalenergies Q1 Profits Surge Amid Middle East War

MENAFN - Gulf Times) French oil and gas giant TotalEnergies said Wednesday net profit rose 51% in the first quarter to $5.8bn, boosted by higher oil prices linked to the war in the Middle East, drawing criticism from climate groups.

Growth in its oil and gas production in Brazil, Libya and Australia allowed the group to offset losses in the Gulf region, which is normally equivalent to 15% of its total oil and gas business, the company said in a statement, while also highlighting its“ability to capitalize on rising prices”.

The company's oil and gas production rose 4% in the quarter, with the amount of liquefied natural gas transported by sea gaining 12%.

TotalEnergies also said its trading arm had produced“a very strong performance.”

In early April, the Financial Times reported that TotalEnergies had earned more than $1bn by buying almost all of the exportable oil cargoes in the Middle East, at a time when US-Israeli attacks on Iran had closed the key Strait of Hormuz and sent oil prices soaring.

“TotalEnergies' war profits highlight our persistent dependence on fossil fuels, whose soaring prices once again benefit shareholders at the expense of consumers,” reacted Antoine Bouhey, campaign coordinator at Reclaim Finance.

Meanwhile Greenpeace France denounced a“cynical logic” while“households pay the high price at the pump.”

Soaring gas prices have revived a political debate in Europe on taxing windfall profits made on high oil prices, an idea to which French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in early April that he had“no objection in principle”.

TotalEnergies also said it had partially restarted its Satorp refinery in eastern Saudi Arabia in mid-April, after it had shut the facility following air strikes in early April.

The group increased its dividend to €0.90 a share from €0.85.

UBS

Swiss banking giant UBS on Wednesday reported that net profit rose a better-than-expected 80% to $3bn in the first quarter, lifted by its investment banking arm.

Revenue climbed 13% from the same period last year to $14.2bn despite“a volatile and unpredictable geopolitical and market environment”, the bank said in a statement.

Analysts surveyed by the Swiss AWP news agency had forecast on average a profit of $2.4bn and revenue of $13.4bn.

“In an increasingly complex environment, we have delivered excellent 1st quarter results,” chief executive Sergio Ermotti said during a call with analysts.

The bank said in the statement that investment banking revenue rose 27% from the previous year.

Shares in the company jumped 4.7% in afternoon trading while the main Swiss stock index shed 0.5%.

In 2023, UBS agreed to acquire its former competitor Credit Suisse under pressure from the Swiss authorities to prevent its collapse.

Given UBS's massive size following the merger, Swiss authorities have sought to strengthen banking regulations to ensure its resilience in the event of macroeconomic or financial market shocks.

UBS says the government's proposals are too onerous.

“On the topic of Swiss capital requirements, we will continue to engage constructively and contribute to fact-based deliberations,” Ermotti said.

Major American investment banks such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have also posted better-than-expected results in the first quarter, driven by their equity brokerage and mergers and acquisitions activities.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Hong Kong's stock exchange posted a record quarterly profit in the first three months of 2026, its operator said Wednesday, as the finance hub remains at the top of global rankings for initial public offerings.

Profit attributable to shareholders rose to HK$5.19bn (US$662mn), a 27% increase from the year before, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said.

Core business revenue reached HK$7.69bn, up 22% compared to the same period of last year due to increased trading volumes in the cash and commodities markets.

“HKEX delivered a strong start to 2026 with revenue and profit both reaching record highs in the first quarter of 2026, as global capital continued to seek safe havens and access to Asian growth opportunities in a volatile macro environment,” HKEX CEO Bonnie Chan said in a statement.

This year has already brought strong Hong Kong IPOs from mainland Chinese companies including Muyuan Foods Co, Ltd, and Eastroc Beverage (Group) Co, Ltd.

There were 40 listings in the first quarter of 2026, raising HK$110.4bn, more than five times the funds raised in the same period of last year.

Santander

Spanish banking giant Santander reported“record” first-quarter profit on Wednesday as customer growth and strong commercial activity outweighed global economic uncertainty caused by the Middle East war.

Santander, which has made record annual profits for four years straight, had a profit of €3.56bn ($4.16bn) from January to March, a 12% year-on-year increase.

Profit reached €5.5bn if the sale of its Polish unit in January is included, which produced a net capital gain of €1.9bn, the bank said in a statement.

Another 8mn customers joined the European heavyweight over the past 12 months, taking the total to 176mn, while year-on-year revenue increased by 4% to hit €15.1bn.

“Our geographic and balance sheet diversification, together with disciplined risk management, remain key strengths amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty,” said Santander's executive chair Ana Botin.

“We expect this performance to continue, supported by growth in both total and active customers, while further leveraging our global and in-market scale to transform our operating model.”

The US-Israeli war on Iran has stoked fears for the world economy, with Tehran's closure of the commercially strategic Strait of Hormuz plunging energy markets into turmoil.

Santander is nonetheless targeting more than €20bn of annual profit in 2028, according to a strategic plan presented earlier this year.

A major player in Europe and Latin America, in February it announced a deal to buy the US's Webster Bank for $12.2bn as it seeks to grow in the US.

Adidas

Adidas reported stronger than expected first-quarter operating profit and sales, despite what CEO Bjorn Gulden described as a“very volatile and heavily discounted” retail environment, especially in sneakers.

Adidas's robust performance sent its shares up 7% at the open, as the company stuck with its 2026 outlook for high-single-digit sales growth and operating profit of €2.3bn. Adidas is riding high after its ultra-light racing shoes helped Kenyan athlete Sabastian Sawe become the first person to run a sub-two-hour marathon in an official race in the London Marathon on Sunday.

Among growth drivers, Adidas said sales in running were up more than 10%.

Increased demand for soccer shirts also helped, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 starting in June, though Gulden said Adidas had faced“many supply and transportation?issues” getting World Cup?products to its markets.

“Today's update could help shift the investor debate a little more constructively,” Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Adidas shares have fallen over the past year as the company faced US tariffs and cautious consumers, and are still near their lowest level in more than three years.

The group's sales rose by 14% in currency-neutral terms to €6.6bn ($7.7bn) in the quarter, even though several countries in the Middle East reported sales declines due to the Iran war.

Adidas said“discipline” in not selling too much to retailers was crucial to avoid sneakers having to be discounted. US rival Nike said earlier this month it was being“aggressive” with promotions as it tries to clear unsold stock.

Adidas makes just under two-thirds of its revenue via third-party retailers, but Gulden pointed to sales via Adidas' own website up 25% and its own store sales growing 19%, compared with wholesale growth of 8%.

First-quarter operating profit rose by 16% to €705mn, well above the €647mn projected by analysts in a company-compiled poll, and up from €610mn a year ago.

GSK

British pharmaceutical giant GSK on Wednesday reported a rise in first quarter net profit driven by strong demand for specialty medicines targeting cancer, HIV and respiratory diseases.

Profit after tax rose around 7% from the same period last year to £1.7bn ($2.3bn), GSK said in a results statement.