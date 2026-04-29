Qatar, Greece Sign Agriculture Mou

The MoU between Qatar's Ministry of Municipality and the Greek Ministry of Rural Development and Food was co-signed by His Excellency Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi, and Greek Minister of Rural Development and Food Margaritis Schoinas.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.