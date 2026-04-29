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Qatar, Greece Sign Agriculture Mou


2026-04-29 11:02:26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of the working visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Qatar and Greece signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on co-operation in agriculture.

The MoU between Qatar's Ministry of Municipality and the Greek Ministry of Rural Development and Food was co-signed by His Excellency Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi, and Greek Minister of Rural Development and Food Margaritis Schoinas.

Agriculture MoU Margaritis Schoinas

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Gulf Times

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