Marathon Petroleum Tops U.S. Energy Sector In 2026 Just Capital Rankings

Marathon Petroleum is the top energy company for the third consecutive year in Just Capital's rankings of America's Most Just Companies. The rankings highlight the performance of public companies related to efforts that impact stakeholders, including employees, customers and communities. Just Capital develops the metrics for the rankings through a national survey that gauges public opinion about the issues that should define just business behavior.

Just Capital's 2026 rankings of America's Most Just Companies list Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) as the top company in the U.S. energy sector for the third consecutive year. The rankings reflect the performance of public companies through efforts that affect their workers, customers, communities, shareholders and governance, and the environment.

“This recognition represents validation of MPC's continuous focus on operating our business responsibly, consistent with our Core Values,” Chief Business Transformation Officer Brian Partee said.“We strive year after year to broaden our positive stakeholder impact, in particular, for the benefit of employees, shareholders and the communities where we operate.”

Just Capital, an independent, nonprofit research organization, evaluated public companies on the Russell 1000 Index to determine this year's rankings, published in partnership with CNBC. MPC finished 27th overall. It was also first among the 37 ranked energy companies, earning a place on the Industry Leaders list of the top-performing companies across 20 sectors.

Just Capital's rankings are now in their 10th year. The criteria for the annual rankings come from a national survey Just Capital conducts every year. The polling identifies issues that the American public believes companies should prioritize to exhibit just business behavior.

Among the most important issues noted for the 2026 rankings were paying a fair, living wage; supporting worker well-being, advancement, and training; communicating transparently; and acting ethically at the leadership level. MPC performed strongly for disclosures in areas including career development, opportunities for local businesses, workforce demographics and human rights.

Learn more about MPC's commitment to sustainability and view our Sustainability Report.