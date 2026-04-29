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YXT Filed 2025 Annual Report On Form 20-F
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUZHOU, China, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YXT Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YXT) or the“Company”), a provider of AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2026 Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at
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About(NASDAQ: YXT) is a technology company focusing on enterprise productivity solutions. With a mission to "Empower people and organization development through technology," the Company strives to become the supreme provider in building and boosting enterprise productivity by combining over a decade of experience in tech-enabled talent learning and development and with AI-augmented task copilots and unleashing the power of knowledge and synergy. Since its inception, has supported and received recognition from numerous Global and China Fortune 500 companies.
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Serena Huang
Octans Capital Group
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Tel: +86-10-6580-0653
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