Secretary Rubio's Call With German Foreign Minister Wadephul

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on the ongoing situation with Iran. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the security situation in the region and underscored the importance of securing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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