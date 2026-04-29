United States Welcomes Morocco Signing Of The Artemis Accords

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The Department of State congratulates Morocco on joining the Artemis Accords. Morocco is the 64th country to sign the Accords to date, pledging its commitment to peaceful space exploration and use.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita signed the Accords on behalf of the Kingdom of Morocco on April 29 at a ceremony in Rabat, Morocco. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and U.S. Ambassador to Morocco Duke Buchan III witnessed the signing.

Morocco's signing of the Artemis Accords reflects the strength of the U.S.-Morocco alliance and the extension of that partnership into space, demonstrating Morocco's commitment to responsible space exploration.

The United States and seven other countries established the Artemis Accords in 2020 to serve as a set of practical principles to guide responsible space exploration. Morocco joins the United States and 62 other nations in affirming the Accords' principles for sustainable civil space activity. The Department of State and NASA lead the United States' outreach and implementation of the Accords.

For more information, including a full list of signatories to the Accords, visit Artemis Accords. For media inquiries, complete the submission form.