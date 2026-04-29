Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp II Files Form S-1 With The U.S. SEC For Proposed US$265 Million NASDAQ Listing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and SYDNEY, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hall Chadwick Acquisition Corp II (“HCAC II” or the“Company”), a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company, filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 on April 21, 2026, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) in connection with its proposed initial public offering (“IPO”) on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol“HCAXU.”

HCAC II was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on companies implementing transformative technologies to further advance the changing landscapes within global connectivity, sustainability, and continued infrastructure development.

The Company intends to offer 26,500,000 units at US$10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per full share, subject to adjustment. Each warrant will become exercisable upon the consummation of the initial business combination, as described in more detail in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, filed with the SEC. No fractional shares will be issued upon conversion of the warrants. The underwriters have a 45-day option from the date of the prospectus to purchase up to an additional 3,500,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any. Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC, acts as the lead book-running manager, Duane Morris LLP as counsel for HCAC II and Pipara & Co LLP as PCAOB auditor. Listing remains subject to SEC review and market conditions.

The public offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Cohen & Company Capital Markets, 3 Columbus Circle, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at:....

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Investor & Media Contacts



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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed IPO, business combination activities and related matters. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, at The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.