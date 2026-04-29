Barbados Makes Progress Towards A National Regulatory Authority, Post Market Surveillance System

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) USA / BARBADOS – With the support of theBarbados is advancing the strengthening of its national regulatory system for medicines and health technologies, as part of the country's efforts to achieve

Between 21 and 23 April 2026, PAHO supported the fourth in-person mission in Bridgetown, focused on advancing the establishment and operationalisation of the Barbados Medical Products Authority (BMPA).

Strengthening the Foundation of the Barbados Medical Products Authority

PAHO's mission focused on completing the Barbados-assisted self-benchmarking across essential regulatory functions using the WHO Global Benchmarking Tool and the PAHO Toolkit for the Establishment of Medical Products Regulatory Systems in Small Market States. PAHO supported the review of maturity level 1 and 2 sub‐indicators across functions, while reaffirming the national roadmap to reach Maturity Level 3 by 2029.

Throughout the mission, PAHO experts worked closely with the Barbados regulatory core team to address regulatory gaps, refine institutional development plans, and strengthen technical capacity to perform key regulatory functions.

Comprehensive support across the regulatory system

PAHO's support covered the full regulatory lifecycle, including registration and market authorization, establishment licensing, regulatory inspections, laboratory testing oversight, and institutional governance.

The mission also contributed to strategic planning, human resource considerations, and the identification of priority guidelines needed to operationalize upcoming regulations-ensuring that regulatory strengthening remains sustainable and fit for purpose.

Market surveillance, control, and pharmacovigilance

Special focus was devoted to market surveillance and control and pharmacovigilance, two essential functions for safeguarding public health and ensuring confidence in the quality, safety, and effectiveness of medical products. Through targeted technical guidance and practical exercises, PAHO supported Barbados in strengthening its post-market oversight framework and issuing recommendations on the steps needed for effective implementation of its national vigilance system.

Additionally, BMPA leadership, and Barbados Drug Service officials met with European Commission (EC) representatives to share progress and align ongoing technical cooperation. This coordination ensures that PAHO and EC efforts remain complementary, non‐duplicative, and responsive to national needs, particularly in market authorization and post market surveillance.

Looking ahead

As Barbados advances toward the formal establishment of the BMPA, PAHO will continue to provide technical guidance, capacity building, and high‐level policy support, including preparation for a future formal WHO benchmarking, further training activities, and follow‐up in‐country missions.

Through sustained collaboration, PAHO is supporting Barbados in building a robust, transparent, and internationally recognised regulatory system -one that protects public health, facilitates access to quality medical products, and positions the country for greater regulatory maturity and global recognition.

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