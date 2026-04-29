Teen Girl Brought Back To Ukraine From Occupied Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegra by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform says.

“A 15-year-old girl has been returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to Ukrainian-controlled territory,” the post reads.

According to the report, at one point the occupying authorities arrested her mother and threatened to deprive her of parental rights. The girl also had to hide her singing talent to avoid being forced to perform at propaganda events.

The girl is now recovering at the“Center of Hope and Healing, where she is receiving psychological support and assistance with documentation.

Prokudin emphasized that the return took place within the framework of President Volodymyr Zelensky's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, with the support of the charity organization Save Ukraine.

Over 2,100children returned to Ukraine since launch of Bring Kids Back UA, says Zelensky

As previously reported by Ukrinform, another group of children was also brough back from the occupied Kherson region to Ukrainian-controlled territory – six boys and one girl aged 3 to 17, as well as one adult from among children deprived of parental care.

Photo: illustrative / Facebook, Save Ukraine