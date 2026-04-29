Turkmenistan Expands E-Commerce Infrastructure As Of Apr.2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 1.075 e-commerce service points were active across Turkmenistan as of April 1, 2026, which is 3.1% more than on January 1, 2026, Trend reports via the country's Central Bank.

The data illustrates that Turkmenistan's e-commerce landscape remains largely concentrated within a few key financial institutions.

Halkbank commands a leading position, operating 606 e-commerce service nodes, significantly outpacing its competitors. Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (JSCB) follows with 228 nodes, while Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (SCBT) manages 116. Other notable contributors to the e-commerce infrastructure include Senagat JSCB with 60 service points, the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs with 47, and the Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank with 13.

In contrast, Dayhanbank SCBT and Turkmenbashi JSCB each operate only three and two nodes respectively, indicating their relatively modest involvement in the digital trade sector.

These figures underscore Turkmenistan's ongoing digital transformation within the financial sector, highlighting the growing integration of e-commerce services across both state-owned and private banking institutions.