Omni Bridgeway Releases 3Q26 Portfolio Update With Exceptionally Strong Investment Pipeline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX: OBL), a leading global alternative asset manager specialising in legal assets, has released its Investment Portfolio Report as at 31 March 2026, highlighting a notably increased investment pipeline, continued positive completion metrics, and ongoing strength, scale and diversification of its global legal assets portfolio.

Key Highlights

Omni Bridgeway contracted 27 new investments FYTD, representing A$391.8 million in new commitments. This is supported by a pipeline of agreed exclusive term sheets representing over A$600 million in further commitments, if contracted - more than 2x the average quarterly pipeline value. This reflects favourable market and competitive dynamics, and an expanding opportunity set into 4Q26 and beyond.59 full and partial completions FYTD, delivering an overall MOIC of 2.5x with a combined fair value conversion ratio of 108%. Total cash investment proceeds of A$268.4 million FYTD, with an increased number of investments progressing toward resolution.Cash operating expenses continue to reduce while fee income has increased. Operating expenses of approximately A$51.2 million FYTD are tracking materially below the FY26 budget of A$80 million, and management fees of A$27.0 million FYTD are tracking to the upgraded A$35 million target for FY26.Capital formation has progressed well. The full and final close of Funds 4/5 Series II remains on track for FY26, alongside new sidecar and overflow capital structures totaling over A$150 million in additional fee-paying capital at advanced stages of diligence.The Omni Bridgeway 101 investor presentation, including updated analyst data, track record and vintage analysis, together with a recording of management presenting, was released on 26 March 2026.

Investor and Media Contacts

Media

Naomi Barber, Director, Business Development & Marketing

+61 421 371 844, ...

Investor Relations

Nathan Kandapper, Global Head of Investor Relations

+61 403 941 502, ...

ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is a global alternative asset manager specialising in legal assets, with over $5.5bn assets under management across 10 funds. Listed on the ASX since 2001, and with a 40 year track record, Omni Bridgeway has pioneered the industry and has a unique track record of consistent outperformance across multiple economic cycles. With a team of 165 professionals operating in over 20 locations and 15 countries, Omni Bridgeway is the largest and most diversified platform for originating and managing legal assets across all relevant jurisdictions and areas of law.