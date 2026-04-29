Q2 Metals Announces $60 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V: QTWO | OTCQB: QUEXF | FSE: 458) (“ Q2” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the“ Underwriters“), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal private placement basis, (i) 16,327,000 common shares of the Company (the“ Common Shares”) at a price of $2.45 per Common Share (“ Common Share Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $40,001,150; and (ii) 5,556,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as a“flow-through share” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the“ Tax Act”) (the“ FT Shares”) at a price of $3.60 per Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,001,600 (collectively the“ Offering”).

The Company shall grant the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 4,082,000 Common Shares at the Common Share Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to $10,000,900 exercisable at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering (the“ Underwriters' Option“).

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the“ Tax Act”), to incur (or be deemed to incur) eligible“Canadian exploration expenses” that qualify as“flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures” (as both terms are defined in the Tax Act) (the“ Qualifying Expenditures”) related to the Company's projects in Québec, on or before December 31, 2027, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2026. In the event the Company is unable to renounce Qualifying Expenditures effective on or prior to December 31, 2026 to the subscribers for the FT Shares purchased in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares and/or the Qualifying Expenditures are otherwise reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each FT Share subscriber for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures or as a result of the reduction, as agreed.

The net proceeds received from the sale of the Common Shares will be used in advancing the development of the Company's Cisco Lithium Project, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about May 26, 2026, or such other date as the Company and Canaccord Genuity may agree and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Common Shares and FT Shares will be offered by way of private placement pursuant to applicable exemptions from prospectus requirements in each of the provinces of Canada and in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the“ 1933 Act”) and in such other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided it is understood that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises in such other jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the 1933 Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.“United States” and“U.S. person” have the meaning ascribed to them in Regulation S under the 1933 Act.

ABOUT Q2 METALS CORP.

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the Cisco Lithium Project, located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The Cisco deposit is 6.5 km from the Billy Diamond Highway, which leads to rail facilities in the Town of Matagami, ~150 km to the south.

The Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) on the Cisco Lithium Project defines a pit constrained 270 Mt at 1.36% Li2O at a cut-off grade of 0.4% Li2O with an additional underground constrained MRE of 24 Mt at 1.34 Li2O at a cut-off grade of 0.7% Li2O, for a total combined inferred mineral resource of 295 Mt at 1.36% Li2O. The deposit remains open along strike, with multiple additional high potential targets identified across the broader 41,253 ha project area.

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