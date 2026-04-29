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Vaccinex Reports 2025 Annual Financial Results


2026-04-29 08:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel investigational antibody therapies in Alzheimer's, Huntington's disease, and cancer today released financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The financial statements have been posted on the company website.

About Vaccinex, Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders, and is currently initiating a new Phase 2b study in Alzheimer's disease. Vaccinex is based in Rochester, New York.

Investor Contact
Elizabeth Evans, PhD
Chief Operating Officer, Vaccinex, Inc.
(585) 271-2700
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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