Vaccinex Reports 2025 Annual Financial Results

Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders, and is currently initiating a new Phase 2b study in Alzheimer's disease. Vaccinex is based in Rochester, New York.

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