Experience The 2026 National Strawberry Fair In Vara Blanca, Costa Rica: A Complete Guide

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The scent of fresh berries and the crisp mountain air are calling! From April 30th to May 3rd, 2026, the highland community of Vara Blanca, Heredia, will turn bright red to celebrate the 14th edition of the National Strawberry Fair (Feria Nacional de las Fresas).

If you are looking for an authentic family getaway surrounded by nature and local flavor, this is the event of the season. Here is everything you need to know.

The fair takes place in the heart of Vara Blanca, a scenic mountain town located between the Poás and Barva volcanoes. The main events are held at the fairgrounds right across from the local Catholic church.

Start Date: Thursday, April 30th.

End Date: Sunday, May 3rd.

Admission: Free for everyone!

The Strawberry Fair is more than just a farmer's market; it is a celebration of the resilience and hard work of Costa Rica's highland farmers. This year's program is packed with activities for all ages:

The Giant Strawberry Cake: One of the most anticipated highlights where hundreds of visitors get to share a slice of a massive, locally-made cake.

“Strawberry Eater” Challenge: A fun contest to see who can eat strawberries the fastest!

Special Awards: Judges will crown the“Largest Strawberry” and the“Best Strawberry Dessert” of the region.

Horse Parade (Topes): On May 1st, enjoy a display of“Caballos de Paso” and trotting horses, a deeply rooted Costa Rican tradition.

Motorsports: For those seeking a bit of adrenaline, there will be a 4×4 vehicle exhibition.

Local Crafts: A great opportunity to purchase handmade souvenirs and artisanal products from Heredia's talented creators.

To make the most of your trip to the mountains, keep these tips in mind:

1. Dress for the Weather: Vara Blanca is known for its cool, misty, and sometimes rainy weather. Bring a jacket, a raincoat, and comfortable closed-toe shoes.

2. Arrive Early: Being a free and popular event, traffic on the mountain roads can get heavy by midday.

3. Support Local: Most vendors are small family businesses. While many accept“SINPE” (local mobile payments), it's always wise to carry cash (Colones) for smaller purchases.

4. Photography: The landscape is breathtaking! Don't miss the chance to capture the rolling green hills and the vibrant colors of the fair.

By visiting the fair, you aren't just having a great time; you are boosting the rural economy of a region that has shown incredible strength after historical natural challenges. Every basket of strawberries you buy directly supports the farming families of Vara Blanca.

The post Experience the 2026 National Strawberry Fair in Vara Blanca, Costa Rica: A Complete Guide appeared first on The Costa Rica News.