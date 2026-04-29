MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) AISIX Solutions Inc. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Shares

April 29, 2026 7:29 PM EDT | Source: AISIX Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) -

The Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada. A "related party" (as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction (" MI 61-101 ")) participated in the Offering, subscribing for an aggregate of 5,000,000 Shares. Such related party is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Shares issued to such related party does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid an eligible third party dealing at arm's length a cash finder's fee of $31,600.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital.

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

For more information about AISIX Solutions Inc. and its climate risk solutions, please visit or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @AISIXSolutions or on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/aisixsolutionsinc/.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a wildfire risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of data analytics and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.