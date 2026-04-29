Outstanding Drilling Results From High-Grade Core To Drive Impending Resource Update And Economic Assessment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Resource update set for this quarter will feed into the preliminary economic assessment; Sale of Pickle Crow gold project to unlock value for shareholders HIGHLIGHTS

Outstanding infill drilling results continue to establish the scale, grade and continuity of the +800m high-grade core zone at the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project ( Core Zone ); Post-quarter results of 70.8m @ 4.0% CuEq and 53.3m @ 4.1% CuEq from hole MUG25-096 and MUG25-209 respectively (see ASX announcement dated 8 April 2026)

The Green Bay Mineral Resource Estimate ( MRE ) stands at 50.4Mt @ 2.0% CuEq in the Measured & Indicated ( M&I ) categories plus @ 2.5% CuEq in Inferred. A MRE update is planned for the June 2026 quarter and will underpin the Preliminary Economic Assessment ( PEA ) (see ASX announcement dated 18 November 2025)

High-grade Core Zone of 8.8Mt @ 3.9% CuEq M&I and @ 3.8% CuEq Inferred has potential to be an extremely valuable feed source in early years of production (see ASX announcement dated 18 November 2025)

PEA / Scoping Study on track for completion in mid-2026, covering multiple development scenarios for an upscaled restart of copper-gold production

FireFly has satisfied all conditions of the provincial Environmental Assessment release and has commenced applying for construction permits; selective low-cost seasonal early works are expected to commence in the coming months (see ASX announcement dated 5 August 2025)

FireFly agreed to sell its Ontario Gold Assets – comprising its 70% interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project and 100% of the Sioux Lookout Project – to ASX-listed Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR) ( Bellavista ) for total scrip consideration, with eligible FireFly shareholders to receive Bellavista shares via an in-specie distribution (see ASX announcement dated 2 February 2026)

Shareholder approval required to be obtained in respect of the transaction was received on 22 April 2026, all conditions precedent required to be satisfied or waived prior to completion occurring were satisfied or waived on 24 April 2026 and the transaction completed on 29 April 2026 (see ASX announcements dated 24 April 2026 and 29 April 2026)

The record date for the in-specie distribution of Bellavista shares to FireFly shareholders is 4 May 2026 and the distribution is expected to occur on 11 May 2026 (see ASX announcements dated 24 April 2026 and 29 April 2026)

FireFly equity was promoted to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series Small Cap and FTSE All Cap (LMS), effective 23 March 2026, reflecting the Company's growing market capitalisation and institutional profile

Regional exploration activity is accelerating following the winter period; two surface rigs are testing geophysical targets near the Ming Mine; maiden drilling at Tilt Cove project is expected in coming months FireFly is well-funded, with ~A$219.9 million in cash and liquid investments as at 31 March 2026, to execute its growth drilling program, economic studies and pre-construction early works

FireFly Managing Director Steve Parsons said:“The Green Bay exploration program, which is at the centre of our strategy to create shareholder value, generated outstanding results in the quarter. The assays continued to demonstrate exceptional grades and continuity, particularly in the high-grade Core Zone, which we expect to be central to the early economics of an upscaled restart. At the same time, our economic studies are advancing on schedule and permitting is underway. We are also crystallising value from our Ontario Gold Assets through the Bellavista transaction. "FireFly enters the June quarter well-funded and well-positioned, with six rigs turning underground, and a Mineral Resource Estimate update and PEA on the horizon. We have a world-scale copper-gold project in a tier-one jurisdiction and the outlook for copper remains compelling”.

PERTH, Australia, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX/TSX: FFM) ( FireFly or the Company ) is pleased to report on its activities and achievements during the March 2026 quarter. During the period, the Company continued to advance its multi-rig underground drilling campaign at the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, delivering further outstanding results that reinforce the scale and continuity of the high-grade Core Zone. Economic studies remain on track, permitting is progressing and the Company has completed a significant strategic transaction to streamline its portfolio by divesting of its Ontario Gold Assets. GREEN BAY COPPER GOLD PROJECT DRILLING RESULTS AND EXPLORATION PROGRESS Since acquiring the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project ( Green Bay or the Project ) in October 2023 and to 31 March 2026, FireFly has completed approximately 174,000m of underground diamond core drilling at the Ming Mine, the flagship deposit at the Project. Strong drilling activity continued during the quarter, with six underground rigs operating throughout the period, conducting infill resource conversion drilling (four rigs) and step-out extension drilling (two rigs). Post quarter-end, on 8 April 2026, the Company announced the results of 49 new drill holes drilled prior to the end of the quarter, confirming exceptional continuity and grade within the high-grade Core Zone, where the copper and gold-rich Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ( VMS ) mineralisation converges with the broad copper stringer Footwall Zone ( FWZ ), and in the adjacent VMS lenses. Headline results include:1

70.8m @ 4.0% CuEq (3.4% Cu & 0.6g/t Au), including an internal high-grade stringer zone of 19.2m @ 7.5% CuEq in hole MUG25-096, demonstrated continuity of the Core Zone where VMS transitions into thick high-grade FWZ

53.3m @ 4.1% CuEq (3.4% Cu & 0.8g/t Au), including an upper zone of 18.2m @ 5.8% CuEq in hole MUG25-209, confirming the convergent Core Zone Upper VMS zones also delivered exceptional thick intersections, including 11.9m @ 8.1% CuEq (6.0% Cu & 2.3g/t Au) in MUG25-219, 25.7m @ 7.8% CuEq (4.4% Cu & 3.5g/t Au) in MUG25-187, and 16.3m @ 7.7% CuEq (4.3% Cu & 3.5g/t Au) in MUG25-206



Figure 1: Long section through the Green Bay Ming underground mine highlighting the location of select drill results from the ASX announcement dated 8 April 2026. Results from both the high-grade copper-gold VMS zone and broad copper Footwall Zone are shown. The large scale DHEM conductor (green) beyond the edge of the current Mineral Resource highlights strong potential for the Mineral Resource to continue. Drill assays >0.5% copper are shown in red. All intersections true thickness unless otherwise stated. Refer to Appendix B in the ASX announcement dated 8 April 2026 for all drill results and locations. All drilling reported on 8 April 2026 was conducted from the 805L drill drive. Whilst this development is currently being utilised for exploration, it will form an important part of future mine infrastructure for the potential upscaled operation at Green Bay Ming Mine. The location of drill platforms and holes reported in the 8 April 2026 announcement are presented in Figure 2. Additional development has been completed from this drive to position the rigs to test for high grade extensions of the 1806 and 1807 VMS lodes.

Figure 2: Isometric view of the Ming Mine 805L Exploration Drive showing the location of drill platforms and drilling reported in the announcement dated 8 April 2026. Assay results greater than 0.5% Cu are shown in red. The drilling conducted achieved the following objectives:

Infill drilling from Crosscuts 3 and 4 of the 805L Exploration Drive focused on upgrading Inferred Mineral Resources to M&I categories ahead of the upcoming Mineral Resource update and economic studies.

Drilling from the 870L Cuddy tested the lateral extension west of the Ming North lode and the down-plunge continuation of the historically mined 1806 lode. Results indicated strong conversion from Inferred to M&I, with potential to support Mineral Resource addition in the upcoming MRE update.

Drilling from the 880RM Cuddies densified drill spacing in the northern VMS and FWZ domains and demonstrated strong continuity consistent with the Mineral Resource model reported in MRE announced by the Company on 18 November 2025. First results, such as 4.4m @ 11.3% CuEq in hole MUG25-254,2 from the recently completed 900L Crosscuts 7 and 8 are already proving encouraging.

The Core Zone, which has a current Mineral Resource of 8.8Mt @ 3.9% CuEq M&I and @ 3.8% CuEq Inferred,3 remains open down-plunge (deepest hole to date returned 49.0m @ 6.1% CuEq in October 2025)4 and is expected to form an important early-production feed source in the upscaled restart scenarios currently being evaluated in economic studies. PROJECT DEVELOPMENT AND STUDIES Economic and technical studies on the upscaled resumption of copper and gold production at Green Bay are well underway. The first economic study, intended for completion in mid-2026, will satisfy the criteria of a Scoping Study under the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ( JORC Code 2012 ) and a PEA under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ( NI 43-101 ). The study will evaluate multiple development scenarios including various haulage configurations (e.g., shaft or decline), annual production rates, and Life of Mine metal production. Comprehensive metallurgical testwork previously completed on samples from the Ming Mine5 demonstrated that the mineralisation is metallurgically simple and amenable to conventional processing, with copper recoveries averaging above 98% and gold recoveries exceeding 85% using an optimised flowsheet, representing a significant improvement to historical recoveries at the Nugget Pond processing facility. Mine design, scheduling, processing facility design, geotechnical and tailings management studies continued to progress through the quarter. Following the conditional release from further Environmental Assessment granted by the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador for a start-up mining and processing operation, FireFly has now satisfied the conditions of the release and has commenced applying for construction permits. The Company expects to commence selective, low-cost seasonal early works in the coming months to prepare the Project for future development and construction readiness. Engagement with potential offtake customers, export credit agencies and other commercial counterparties continued during the quarter. Initial discussions continue to indicate strong interest in the high-quality copper concentrate expected from the Ming Mine. REGIONAL EXPLORATION Regional exploration is accelerating following a scheduled winter hiatus. Two surface diamond drill rigs are currently testing geophysical anomalies in the areas south of the Ming Mine. Activity during the period has focused on target generation, incorporating both geophysical survey and interpretation, prospecting programs, and compilation of historic datasets across FireFly's extensive 346km2 land package at Green Bay. Maiden drilling at the Tilt Cove project, located within the Green Bay tenure, is expected to commence in the coming months as the Company continues to advance its broader exploration strategy in the district. 2026 FORWARD WORK PLANS The FireFly growth strategy remains focused on advancing the Green Bay project towards the resumption of upscaled copper and gold production. Near term activities remain focused on:

Upgrading the Mineral Resource from Inferred to M&I categories, through infill drilling at the Ming Mine, targeting a minimum of 70% M&I Resource coverage ahead of the economic studies

Mineral Resource Growth, through down-plunge step-out drilling and testing of lateral extensions

Completion of the Preliminary Economic Assessment / Scoping Study in mid-2026, incorporating multiple development scenarios for an upscaled restart

Advancement of permitting, engineering and early works to support future development scenarios; and New Discoveries from both underground and surface regional exploration drilling

The Company will also be focused in the near term on completing the in-specie distribution of Bellavista shares to eligible FireFly shareholders. The record date for the in-specie distribution is 4 May 2026 and the distribution is expected to occur on 11 May 2026.

Figure 3: Timeline of key activities at the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project.

1. Timeframes are indicative and may be subject to change. ONTARIO GOLD ASSETS – STRATEGIC TRANSACTION On 2 February 2026, FireFly announced that it had entered into a binding share sale and purchase deed with ASX-listed Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR) ( Bellavista ) to sell its Ontario Gold Assets – comprising its 70% interest in the Pickle Crow Gold Project and 100% of the Sioux Lookout Project. The transaction completed on 29 April 2026. As announced on 29 April 2026, under the terms of the Transaction, FireFly:

received 60 million fully paid Bellavista shares ( Upfront Consideration Shares ), to be distributed to eligible FireFly shareholders via an in-specie distribution (and FireFly shareholders are expected to receive approximately 1 Bellavista share for every 12.8 FireFly shares held)

received 50 million Bellavista performance rights ( Contingent Consideration Performance Rights ) in three tranches, which vest upon Bellavista achieving certain exploration and production milestones;6 and assigned to Bellavista FireFly's rights and interests in certain intercompany loans receivable by FireFly from its subsidiary Auteco Minerals (Canada) Pty Ltd ( Auteco Minerals ) ( Loans Receivable ).

Following completion, the in-specie distribution of Bellavista shares to eligible FireFly shareholders is expected to occur on 11 May 2026, with a record date of 4 May 2026. LIMESTONE WELL VANADIUM-TITANIUM PROJECT No field activities were undertaken at the Limestone Well Vanadium-Titanium Project in Western Australia during the quarter. FireFly holds a 90% interest in the project. FINANCIAL OVERVIEW CASH FLOW At 31 March 2026, FireFly had a cash balance of A$206.8 million. During the quarter, the Company incurred net cash outflows from operating activities of A$1.0 million, investing activities of A$19.2 million and financing activities of A$1.2 million. Key movements by activity classification are provided below. Operating Activities The net cash outflow from operating activities for the quarter of A$1.0 million comprised:

A$0.5 million payments for care and maintenance and site costs associated with the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project;

A$1.1 million payments for Pickle Crow Gold Project strategic review and divestment transaction costs; A$2.6 million payments for staff, administration and corporate costs in both Australia and Canada,

offset by:

A$1.7 million receipts of interest income;

A$0.7 million net refunds of GST/HST;

A$0.5 million receipts of grant income; and A$0.3 million receipts of rental and other income.

Investing Activities The net cash outflow from investing activities for the quarter of A$19.2 million comprised:

A$18.7 million for payments associated with the underground development, exploration drilling, and project and engineering studies expenditure at the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project; and A$0.5 million for acquisition of plant and equipment.

Financing Activities Net cash outflows from financing activities for the quarter of A$1.2 million comprised:

Payment of A$1.1 million for transaction costs associated with the capital raisings completed in December 2025; and A$0.1 million for payments associated with the lease of equipment for the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project and Corporate office space.

PAYMENTS TO RELATED PARTIES During the quarter, the Company made payments to related parties of A$462,000 which comprised executive directors' salaries and superannuation, non-executive directors' fees, and payments to Exia IT Pty Ltd for information technology ( IT ) support services and IT equipment.7 INDEX INCLUSION Effective 23 March 2026, FireFly was added to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series Small Cap and FTSE All Cap (LMS) indices following a periodic review, representing a promotion from the FTSE Global Equity Index Series Micro Cap. The inclusion reflects the Company's growing market capitalisation and broadens the Company's reach with global institutional investors tracked against FTSE benchmarks. For and on behalf of the Board.

Steve Parsons

Managing Director

FireFly Metals Ltd

Phone: +61 8 9220 9030

Jessie Liu-Ernsting

Chief Development Officer

FireFly Metals Ltd

+1 416 572 2028

Paul Armstrong

Media Contact

Read Corporate

+61 8 9388 1474



ABOUT FIREFLY METALS

FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX, TSX: FFM) is an emerging copper-gold company focused on advancing the high-grade Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. The Green Bay Copper-Gold Project currently hosts a Mineral Resource prepared and disclosed in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI 43-101 of of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at 2.0% for 1,016Kt copper equivalent (CuEq) and of Inferred Mineral Resources at 2.5% for 722Kt CuEq. The Company has a clear strategy to rapidly grow the copper-gold Mineral Resource to demonstrate a globally significant copper-gold asset.

During the quarter ending 31 March 2026, FireFly held a 70% interest in the high-grade Pickle Crow Gold Project in Ontario. The Inferred Mineral Resource stands at at 7.2g/t for 2.8Moz gold, with exceptional discovery potential on the 500km2 tenement holding. Subsequent to the quarter, on 29 April 2026, FireFly completed a transaction with Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR) for the sale of the Pickle Crow Gold Project and other gold assets of FireFly in Ontario, Canada.

The Company also holds a 90% interest in the Limestone Well Vanadium-Titanium Project in Western Australia.

Further information regarding FireFly is available on the ASX platform (ASX: FFM) or the Company's website or SEDAR+ at .

COMPLIANCE STATEMENTS

Financial Information

Financial Information included in this announcement, including the Appendix 5B, is unaudited and has not been reviewed by the Company's external auditor.

Mineral Resource Estimate – Green Bay Project

The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Green Bay Project referred to in this announcement and set out in Appendix A was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 18 November 2025, titled 'Mineral Resource increases 51% to 1.4Mt of copper and 1.1Moz of gold' and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, titled 'National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, FireFly Metals Ltd, Green Bay Ming Mine Copper-Gold Project, Newfoundland' with an issue date of 1 December 2025 and a Mineral Resource effective date of 18 November 2025, available on SEDAR+ at .

Mineral Resource Estimate – Little Deer

The Mineral Resource Estimate for Little Deer referred to in this announcement was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 29 October 2024, titled 'Resource Increases 42% to 1.2Mt of contained metal at 2% Copper Eq' and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Little Deer Copper Project, titled 'Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Little Deer Complex Copper Deposits, Newfoundland, Canada' with an effective date of 26 June 2024, available on SEDAR+ at .

Mineral Resource Estimate – Pickle Crow Project

The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pickle Crow Project referred to in this announcement was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 4 May 2023, titled 'High-Grade Inferred Gold Resource Grows to 2.8Moz at 7.2g/t' and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Pickle Crow Project, titled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Pickle Crow Gold Project, Ontario, Canada' with an effective date of 29 November 2024, as amended on 11 June 2025, available on SEDAR+ at .

Metal equivalents

Metal equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz and silver price of US$25/oz. Individual Mineral Resource grades for the metals are set out in Appendix A of this announcement. Individual grades for the metals for the reporting of metal equivalents for Exploration Results are set out in the ASX announcements in which the Exploration Results were first reported by the Company.

Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822).

Metallurgical factors have been applied to the metal equivalent calculation. Copper recovery used was 95%. Historical production at the Ming Mine has a documented copper recovery of ~96%. Precious metal (gold and silver) metallurgical recovery was assumed at 85% on the basis of historical recoveries achieved at the Ming Mine in addition to historical metallurgical test work to increase precious metal recoveries.

In the opinion of the Company, all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold based on current market conditions, metallurgical test work, the Company's operational experience and, where relevant, historical performance achieved at the Green Bay project whilst in operation.

Exploration Results

The Exploration Results referred to in this announcement were first reported in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.7 by the Company in the ASX announcements cross-referenced in this announcement.

Original Announcements

FireFly confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcements referred to or cross-referenced in this announcement and that, in the case of Mineral Resource Estimates, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' and Qualified Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results

Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results are calculated in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI 43-101.

Competent and Qualified Person Statements

All technical and scientific information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Group Chief Geologist, Mr Juan Gutierrez BSc, Geology (Masters), Geostatistics (Postgraduate Diploma), who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Gutierrez is a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez is a full-time employee of, and holds securities in, the Company. Mr Gutierrez has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez has reviewed the contents of this announcement and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and projections, including statements regarding FireFly's plans, forecasts and projections with respect to its mineral properties and programs. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'may', 'might', 'could', 'would', 'will', 'expect', 'intend', 'believe', 'forecast', 'milestone', 'objective', 'predict', 'plan', 'scheduled', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'continue', or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements and projections are estimates only and should not be relied upon. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may include changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, economic, social and political conditions, and changes to applicable regulation, and those risks outlined in the Company's public disclosures.

The forward-looking statements and projections are inherently uncertain and may therefore differ materially from results ultimately achieved. For example, there can be no assurance that FireFly will be able to confirm the presence of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that FireFly's plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic, or that a mine will be successfully developed on any of FireFly's mineral properties. The performance of FireFly may be influenced by a number of factors which are outside of the control of the Company, its directors, officers, employees and contractors. The Company does not make any representations and provides no warranties concerning the accuracy of any forward-looking statements or projections, and disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or projections based on new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.



APPENDIX A

Green Bay Copper-Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate

Ming Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate

TONNES COPPER GOLD SILVER CuEq (Mt) Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade (%) ('000 t) (g/t) ('000 oz) (g/t) ('000 oz) (%) Measured 6.3 1.5 94 0.3 50 1.9 388 1.7 Indicated 41.2 1.7 708 0.4 488 3.2 4,320 2.1 TOTAL M&I 47.5 1.7 802 0.4 537 3.1 4,708 2.0 Inferred 23.1 2.0 456 0.7 553 5.9 4,379 2.6

Little Deer Mineral Resource Estimate

TONNES COPPER GOLD SILVER CuEq (Mt) Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade (%) ('000 t) (g/t) ('000 oz) (g/t) ('000 oz) (%) Measured - - - - - - - - Indicated 2.9 2.1 62 0.1 9 3.4 320 2.3 TOTAL M&I 2.9 2.1 62 0.1 9 3.4 320 2.3 Inferred 6.2 1.8 110 0.1 10 2.2 430 1.8

GREEN BAY TOTAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

TONNES COPPER GOLD SILVER CuEq (Mt) Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade (%) ('000 t) (g/t) ('000 oz) (g/t) ('000 oz) (%) Measured 6.3 1.5 94 0.3 50 1.9 388 1.7 Indicated 44.1 1.7 769 0.4 496 3.3 4,638 2.1 TOTAL M&I 50.4 1.7 863 0.3 546 3.1 5,026 2.0 Inferred 29.3 1.9 566 0.6 563 5.1 4,810 2.5





1. FireFly Metals Ltd Mineral Resource Estimates for the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project, incorporating the Ming Deposit and Little Deer Complex, are prepared and reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI 43-101. 2. Mineral Resources have been reported at a 1.0% copper cut-off grade. 3. Metal equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz and silver price of US$25/oz. Metallurgical recoveries have been set at 95% for copper and 85% for both gold and silver. These assumptions are made of the basis of historical production at the Ming Mine and additional metallurgical test work. Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula: CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822). 4. Totals may vary due to rounding.

APPENDIX B

Summary of interests in Mining Tenements and other tenure held by FireFly Metals Ltd and its wholly owned subsidiaries at the end of the March 2026 Quarter.

Limestone Well Vanadium Project

Western Australia

PROJECT TENEMENT NO. STATUS INTEREST TENURE HOLDER Limestone Well E20/846 Granted 90% FireFly Metals Ltd Limestone Well E57/1069 Granted 90% FireFly Metals Ltd



South Australian Projects

South Australia

PROJECT TENEMENT NO. STATUS INTEREST TENURE HOLDER Kulitjara ELA 2013/168 Application 100% Monax Alliance Pty Ltd Anmuryinna ELA 2013/169 Application 100% Monax Alliance Pty Ltd Poole Hill ELA 2013/170 Application 100% Monax Alliance Pty Ltd



Sioux Lookout Projects

Ontario, Canada

Subsequent to the end of the March 2026 Quarter, the Company completed a transaction to sell the Pickle Sioux Lookout Projects (and other Ontario gold assets of the Company) to Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR).

PROJECT TENEMENT NO. STATUS INTEREST TENURE HOLDER Sioux Lookout Projects 674765

674766

674767

674768

674769

674770

674771

674772

674773

674774

674775

674776

674777

674778

674779

674780 674781

674782

674793

674794

674795

674796

674797

674798

674812

674813

674820

674821

674822

674823

674824 674825

674826

674827

674829

674830

674831

674832

674833

674834

674835

674836

674837

695865

695866

700951 Granted 100% Revel Resources Ltd



Pickle Crow Gold Project

Ontario, Canada

FireFly entered into an earn-in agreement with First Mining Gold Corp (TSX:FF) to acquire up to an 80% interest in PC Gold Inc., the 100% holder of the Mining Tenements outlined below comprising the Pickle Crow Gold Project. FireFly's interest in PC Gold Inc. during the March 2026 Quarter was 70%. For further details refer to ASX announcements dated 28 January 2020, 17 February 2020, 13 March 2020, 18 March 2021 and 2 August 2021. Subsequent to the end of the March 2026 Quarter, the Company completed a transaction to sell the Pickle Crow Gold Project (and other Ontario gold assets of the Company) to Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR).

GRANTED TENEMENT NO.

102631 153007 188547 225833 292410 344659 672203 PA 65 (PAT 7365) 102632 153008 189122 225834 292411 344681 672205 PA 66 (PAT 7366) 102636 153009 189170 225835 292412 344683 672206 PA 665 (PA 2073) (PAT 7341) 102637 153012 189214 226401 292416 344745 672207 PA 666 (PA 2076) (PAT 7344) 102655 153013 189695 226403 292417 345282 672208 PA 667 (PA 2077) (PAT 7345) 102656 153037 189900 227038 292431 345328 672209 PA 668 (PA 2075) (PAT 7343) 102688 153039 189903 227086 292453 345347 672210 PA 669 (PA 2078) (PAT 7346) 102716 153040 189922 227087 292454 345348 672211 PA 67 (PAT 7367) 102717 153068 189923 227106 292455 562622 672212 PA 670 (PA 2070) (PAT 7339) 102720 153615 196962 227793 293007 562636 672213 PA 671 (PA 2074) (PAT 7342) 102773 153617 196963 227821 293008 562648 672214 PA 675 (PAT 7279) 102796 153633 196967 227822 293009 562649 672215 PA 676 (PAT 7280) 102797 153740 196968 238344 293032 562650 672216 PA 677 (PAT 7281) 102827 153741 196969 238522 293035 562651 672217 PA 68 (PAT 7368) 102882 153759 196984 247646 293058 562652 672218 PA 684 (PAT 7282) 102979 154984 196985 247647 293547 562653 672219 PA 685 (PAT 7283) 103184 154985 196986 249298 293548 562654 672220 PA 686 (PAT 7284) 103203 155002 202396 257912 293675 562655 672221 PA 69 (PAT 7352) 112269 155022 203622 265530 293710 562656 672222 PA 696 (PAT 7285) 112270 157233 207336 265531 294406 562657 672223 PA 697 (PAT 7286) 117286 157234 207590 265581 294432 562658 672224 PA 698 (PAT 7287) 117311 161424 207603 265585 294433 562659 672225 PA 699 (PAT 7288) 117314 169618 207626 265601 305805 562660 672226 PA 70 (PAT 7353) 117315 169638 207649 265604 312407 562661 672227 PA 700 (PAT 7289) 117334 169639 207652 265623 312408 562662 672228 PA 701 (PAT 7290) 117335 169646 207653 265624 312492 562663 672229 PA 702 (PAT 7291) 117935 169672 207654 266182 321608 562664 672230 PA 703 (PAT 7292) 117936 169674 207655 266185 321614 562665 672231 PA 704 (PAT 7293) 117942 169675 207657 266188 321616 562666 672232 PA 705 (PAT 7294) 117947 169709 207720 266203 321617 562667 672233 PA 706 (PAT 7295) 117948 169710 208244 266205 321618 562668 672234 PA 707 (PAT 7296) 117969 169711 208316 266847 321619 562669 672235 PA 725 (PAT 7297) 117970 170264 208340 266850 321622 562670 672236 PA 726 (PAT 7298) 117977 170269 208385 267574 321636 562672 672237 PA 727 (PAT 7299) 117998 170280 208401 272992 321667 562673 672238 PA 728 (PAT 7300) 117999 170281 208405 273007 321669 562674 672239 PA 729 (PAT 7301) 118002 170302 208406 273011 321673 562675 672240 PA 730 (PAT 7302) 118032 170303 208936 273012 321683 562676 672241 PA 735 (PAT 7303) 118094 170304 208938 273017 321699 562677 672242 PA 736 (PAT 7304) 118095 170362 209208 273572 321700 562678 672243 PA 737 (PAT 7305) 118115 170363 209914 273618 322281 562679 672244 PA 738 (PAT 7306) 118121 170889 209915 273619 322284 562680 672245 PA 739 (PAT 7307) 118227 170936 210048 273620 322303 562681 672246 PA 740 (PAT 7308) 118288 170957 215596 273642 322304 562682 672247 PA 741 (PAT 7309) 124493 171607 217803 273643 322361 562683 672248 PA 742 (PAT 7310) 124494 171632 217811 273644 322387 562684 672249 PA 744 (PAT 7312) 124495 171633 217812 273663 322388 562685 672250 PA 745 (PAT 7313) 124496 171655 218333 273664 322949 562690 672251 PA 746 (PAT 7314) 124519 171905 218335 274255 322950 562765 672252 PA 747 (PAT 7315) 124522 173067 218362 274303 322951 562766 672253 PA 748 (PAT 7316) 124523 173068 218363 274325 323594 562767 672579 PA 749 (PAT 7317) 125042 173091 218364 275021 323613 562768 695862 PA 750 (PAT 7318) 125043 173136 218365 275022 323614 562769 695863 PA 751 (PAT 7319) 125075 173138 218368 275031 323615 562770 711253 PA 755 (PAT 7320) 125076 173544 218369 275087 323616 562771 711477 PA 756 (PAT 7321) 125145 173853 218381 275551 323620 562772 719977 PA 757 (PAT 7322) 125147 173854 218392 276008 323640 562774 720020 PA 758 (PAT 7323) 125150 173875 218393 285057 324716 562776 887527 PA 759 (PAT 7324) 125151 182415 218448 285058 325337 562777 PA 185 (PA 2061) (PAT 7354) PA 760 (PAT 7325) 125176 182433 218449 285059 325338 562778 PA 186 (PA 2062 & PA 2062A) (PAT 7355) PA 761 (PAT 7326) 125177 182434 218450 285060 333761 562779 PA 187 (PA2063) (PAT 7356) PA 762 (PAT 7327) 125772 182438 218470 285069 334628 562781 PA 188 (PA 2064) (PAT 7359) PA 763 (PAT 7328) 125797 182440 218471 285076 334629 572086 PA 189 (PA 2065) (PAT 7357) PA 773 (PAT 7329) 125837 182468 218480 285088 335092 626535 PA 199 (PA 2067) (PAT 7361) PA 774 (PAT 7330) 125856 182472 218481 285089 335442 672170 PA 200 (PA 2068) (PAT 7362) PA 775 (PAT 7331) 127040 182473 219051 285090 335443 672171 PA 201 (PA 2066) (PAT 7360) PA 776 (PAT 7332) 127041 183017 219052 285091 335446 672172 PA 2011 (PAT 7338) PA 777 (PAT 7333) 127444 183069 219053 285629 335468 672173 PA 202 (PA 2069) (PAT 7358) PA 778 (PAT 7334) 135139 183090 219054 285634 344008 672174 PA 2071e (PA 2071 & PA 2072) (PAT 7340) PA 779 (PAT 7335) 137058 183091 219055 285635 344010 672175 PA 2133 (PAT 7347) PA 780 (PAT 7336) 137059 183092 219145 285652 344012 672176 PA 2139 (PAT 7348) PA 781 (PAT 7337) 137060 183093 219146 285657 344013 672177 PA 2140 (PAT 7349) PA 90 (PA 2161) (PAT 6945) 137199 183115 219147 285708 344014 672178 PA 2141 (PAT 7350) PA 91 (PA 2157) (PAT 6946) 137200 183118 219166 285709 344029 672179 PA 2185 (PAT 7351) PA 92 (PA 2158) (PAT 6947) 137848 188411 219167 285732 344030 672180 PA 2586(PAT6952) PA 93 (PA 2159) (PAT 6948) 143310 188414 220349 285734 344031 672194 PA 63 (PAT 7363) PA 94 (PA 2162) (PAT 6949) 147879 188415 220350 285759 344580 672195 PA 637 (PAT 7273) PA 95 (PA 2163) (PAT 6950) 151198 188422 220351 286396 344581 672196 PA 638 (PAT 7274) PA 96 (PA 2160) (PAT 6951) 152985 188443 225800 286415 344582 672197 PA 639 (PAT 7275) 152991 188444 225801 287100 344583 672198 PA 64 (PAT 7364) 152992 188445 225802 287122 344584 672199 PA 640 (PAT 7276) 152993 188446 225804 287631 344633 672200 PA 644 (PAT 7277) 152998 188502 225818 292388 344637 672201 PA 646 (PAT 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During the March 2026 Quarter, FireFly wholly-owned subsidiaries Revel Resources Ltd and Revel Resources (JV Projects) Ltd were also 100% holders of the following granted Mining Tenements located in proximity to the above Pickle Crow Project Mining Tenements. Subsequent to the end of the March 2026 Quarter, the Company completed a transaction to sell these Mining Tenements (and other Ontario gold assets of the Company) to Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR).

GRANTED TENEMENT NO.

PROJECT TENEMENT NO. STATUS INTEREST TENURE HOLDER Pickle Crow 711863

711867

711868 Granted 100% Revel Resources Ltd Pickle Crow 695864 Granted 100% Revel Resources (JV) Projects Ltd



Green Bay Copper-Gold Project

Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

PROJECT TENEMENT NO. STATUS INTEREST TENURE HOLDER Green Bay 022791M

023175M 023968M

023971M 027468M Granted 100% FireFly Metals Canada Ltd Green Bay 010215M Granted 100% FireFly Metals Canada Ltd (50%)

1948565 Ontario Inc (50%) Green Bay Crown Land Lease 103359

Crown Land Lease 103388

Crown Land Lease 108189

Crown Land Lease 108691

Mining Lease 140

Mining Lease 141

Mining Lease 188

Surface Lease 163 Granted 100% FireFly Metals Canada Ltd Green Bay 011507M

019026M

019060M

019158M

020510M

023708M

023732M

025546M

025547M

025548M

025549M

025552M

025853M

026769M

026770M

027500M

030871M

031375M

031800M

032148M

032685M

034271M

034282M

034366M

034399M

034902M

035201M

035487M

035654M

036297M

040021M Granted 100% 1470199 B.C LTD Tilt Cove 013054M

013055M

014109M

014111M

019122M

022576M

022796M

024119M

024535M

025051M

025291M

025437M 025558M

025832M

025838M

026202M

026379M

026404M

026540M

026680M

026729M

026730M

026950M

026992M 027285M

027398M

031602M

031816M

032906M

034851M

034854M

035078M

035079M

035080M

035081M

037157M Granted 100% Tilt Cove Ltd.



Mining Tenements and Beneficial Interests acquired during the Quarter: Nil

Mining Tenements and Beneficial Interests disposed of during the Quarter: Nil

_______________________________

1See ASX announcement dated 8 April 2026.

2See ASX announcement dated 8 April 2026.

3See ASX announcement dated 18 November 2025.

4See ASX announcement dated 16 October 2025.

5See ASX announcement dated 5 August 2025.

6See ASX announcement dated 2 February 2026 for further details.

7Exia IT Pty Ltd, a company in which Belltree Corporate Pty Ltd ( Belltree ) is a 50% shareholder, provided IT services and supplied IT equipment to the Company. Mr Naylor is a director of Belltree and holds a 30% indirect interest, and Mr Parsons also holds a 20% indirect interest, in Belltree. No payments were made to Belltree during the quarter.

Infographics accompanying this announcement are available at





