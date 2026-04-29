Outstanding Drilling Results From High-Grade Core To Drive Impending Resource Update And Economic Assessment
| Steve Parsons
Managing Director
FireFly Metals Ltd
Phone: +61 8 9220 9030
| Jessie Liu-Ernsting
Chief Development Officer
FireFly Metals Ltd
+1 416 572 2028
| Paul Armstrong
Media Contact
Read Corporate
+61 8 9388 1474
ABOUT FIREFLY METALS
FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX, TSX: FFM) is an emerging copper-gold company focused on advancing the high-grade Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. The Green Bay Copper-Gold Project currently hosts a Mineral Resource prepared and disclosed in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI 43-101 of of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at 2.0% for 1,016Kt copper equivalent (CuEq) and of Inferred Mineral Resources at 2.5% for 722Kt CuEq. The Company has a clear strategy to rapidly grow the copper-gold Mineral Resource to demonstrate a globally significant copper-gold asset.
During the quarter ending 31 March 2026, FireFly held a 70% interest in the high-grade Pickle Crow Gold Project in Ontario. The Inferred Mineral Resource stands at at 7.2g/t for 2.8Moz gold, with exceptional discovery potential on the 500km2 tenement holding. Subsequent to the quarter, on 29 April 2026, FireFly completed a transaction with Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR) for the sale of the Pickle Crow Gold Project and other gold assets of FireFly in Ontario, Canada.
The Company also holds a 90% interest in the Limestone Well Vanadium-Titanium Project in Western Australia.
Further information regarding FireFly is available on the ASX platform (ASX: FFM) or the Company's website or SEDAR+ at .
COMPLIANCE STATEMENTS
Financial Information
Financial Information included in this announcement, including the Appendix 5B, is unaudited and has not been reviewed by the Company's external auditor.
Mineral Resource Estimate – Green Bay Project
The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Green Bay Project referred to in this announcement and set out in Appendix A was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 18 November 2025, titled 'Mineral Resource increases 51% to 1.4Mt of copper and 1.1Moz of gold' and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, titled 'National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, FireFly Metals Ltd, Green Bay Ming Mine Copper-Gold Project, Newfoundland' with an issue date of 1 December 2025 and a Mineral Resource effective date of 18 November 2025, available on SEDAR+ at .
Mineral Resource Estimate – Little Deer
The Mineral Resource Estimate for Little Deer referred to in this announcement was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 29 October 2024, titled 'Resource Increases 42% to 1.2Mt of contained metal at 2% Copper Eq' and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Little Deer Copper Project, titled 'Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Little Deer Complex Copper Deposits, Newfoundland, Canada' with an effective date of 26 June 2024, available on SEDAR+ at .
Mineral Resource Estimate – Pickle Crow Project
The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pickle Crow Project referred to in this announcement was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 4 May 2023, titled 'High-Grade Inferred Gold Resource Grows to 2.8Moz at 7.2g/t' and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Pickle Crow Project, titled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Pickle Crow Gold Project, Ontario, Canada' with an effective date of 29 November 2024, as amended on 11 June 2025, available on SEDAR+ at .
Metal equivalents
Metal equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz and silver price of US$25/oz. Individual Mineral Resource grades for the metals are set out in Appendix A of this announcement. Individual grades for the metals for the reporting of metal equivalents for Exploration Results are set out in the ASX announcements in which the Exploration Results were first reported by the Company.
Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822).
Metallurgical factors have been applied to the metal equivalent calculation. Copper recovery used was 95%. Historical production at the Ming Mine has a documented copper recovery of ~96%. Precious metal (gold and silver) metallurgical recovery was assumed at 85% on the basis of historical recoveries achieved at the Ming Mine in addition to historical metallurgical test work to increase precious metal recoveries.
In the opinion of the Company, all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold based on current market conditions, metallurgical test work, the Company's operational experience and, where relevant, historical performance achieved at the Green Bay project whilst in operation.
Exploration Results
The Exploration Results referred to in this announcement were first reported in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.7 by the Company in the ASX announcements cross-referenced in this announcement.
Original Announcements
FireFly confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcements referred to or cross-referenced in this announcement and that, in the case of Mineral Resource Estimates, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' and Qualified Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results
Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results are calculated in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI 43-101.
Competent and Qualified Person Statements
All technical and scientific information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Group Chief Geologist, Mr Juan Gutierrez BSc, Geology (Masters), Geostatistics (Postgraduate Diploma), who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Gutierrez is a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez is a full-time employee of, and holds securities in, the Company. Mr Gutierrez has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez has reviewed the contents of this announcement and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and projections, including statements regarding FireFly's plans, forecasts and projections with respect to its mineral properties and programs. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'may', 'might', 'could', 'would', 'will', 'expect', 'intend', 'believe', 'forecast', 'milestone', 'objective', 'predict', 'plan', 'scheduled', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'continue', or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements and projections are estimates only and should not be relied upon. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may include changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, economic, social and political conditions, and changes to applicable regulation, and those risks outlined in the Company's public disclosures.
The forward-looking statements and projections are inherently uncertain and may therefore differ materially from results ultimately achieved. For example, there can be no assurance that FireFly will be able to confirm the presence of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that FireFly's plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic, or that a mine will be successfully developed on any of FireFly's mineral properties. The performance of FireFly may be influenced by a number of factors which are outside of the control of the Company, its directors, officers, employees and contractors. The Company does not make any representations and provides no warranties concerning the accuracy of any forward-looking statements or projections, and disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or projections based on new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.
APPENDIX A
Green Bay Copper-Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate
Ming Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate
|TONNES
|COPPER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|CuEq
|(Mt)
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|(%)
|('000 t)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(%)
|Measured
|6.3
|1.5
|94
|0.3
|50
|1.9
|388
|1.7
|Indicated
|41.2
|1.7
|708
|0.4
|488
|3.2
|4,320
|2.1
|TOTAL M&I
|47.5
|1.7
|802
|0.4
|537
|3.1
|4,708
|2.0
|Inferred
|23.1
|2.0
|456
|0.7
|553
|5.9
|4,379
|2.6
Little Deer Mineral Resource Estimate
|TONNES
|COPPER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|CuEq
|(Mt)
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|(%)
|('000 t)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(%)
|Measured
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Indicated
|2.9
|2.1
|62
|0.1
|9
|3.4
|320
|2.3
|TOTAL M&I
|2.9
|2.1
|62
|0.1
|9
|3.4
|320
|2.3
|Inferred
|6.2
|1.8
|110
|0.1
|10
|2.2
|430
|1.8
GREEN BAY TOTAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
|TONNES
|COPPER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|CuEq
|(Mt)
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|(%)
|('000 t)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(%)
|Measured
|6.3
|1.5
|94
|0.3
|50
|1.9
|388
|1.7
|Indicated
|44.1
|1.7
|769
|0.4
|496
|3.3
|4,638
|2.1
|TOTAL M&I
|50.4
|1.7
|863
|0.3
|546
|3.1
|5,026
|2.0
|Inferred
|29.3
|1.9
|566
|0.6
|563
|5.1
|4,810
|2.5
|1.
|FireFly Metals Ltd Mineral Resource Estimates for the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project, incorporating the Ming Deposit and Little Deer Complex, are prepared and reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI 43-101.
|2.
|Mineral Resources have been reported at a 1.0% copper cut-off grade.
|3.
|Metal equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz and silver price of US$25/oz. Metallurgical recoveries have been set at 95% for copper and 85% for both gold and silver. These assumptions are made of the basis of historical production at the Ming Mine and additional metallurgical test work. Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula: CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822).
|4.
|Totals may vary due to rounding.
APPENDIX B
Summary of interests in Mining Tenements and other tenure held by FireFly Metals Ltd and its wholly owned subsidiaries at the end of the March 2026 Quarter.
Limestone Well Vanadium Project
Western Australia
|PROJECT
|TENEMENT NO.
|STATUS
|INTEREST
|TENURE HOLDER
|Limestone Well
|E20/846
|Granted
|90%
|FireFly Metals Ltd
|Limestone Well
|E57/1069
|Granted
|90%
|FireFly Metals Ltd
South Australian Projects
South Australia
|PROJECT
|TENEMENT NO.
|STATUS
|INTEREST
|TENURE HOLDER
|Kulitjara
|ELA 2013/168
|Application
|100%
|Monax Alliance Pty Ltd
|Anmuryinna
|ELA 2013/169
|Application
|100%
|Monax Alliance Pty Ltd
|Poole Hill
|ELA 2013/170
|Application
|100%
|Monax Alliance Pty Ltd
Sioux Lookout Projects
Ontario, Canada
Subsequent to the end of the March 2026 Quarter, the Company completed a transaction to sell the Pickle Sioux Lookout Projects (and other Ontario gold assets of the Company) to Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR).
|PROJECT
|TENEMENT NO.
|STATUS
|INTEREST
|TENURE HOLDER
|Sioux Lookout Projects
| 674765
674766
674767
674768
674769
674770
674771
674772
674773
674774
674775
674776
674777
674778
674779
674780
| 674781
674782
674793
674794
674795
674796
674797
674798
674812
674813
674820
674821
674822
674823
674824
| 674825
674826
674827
674829
674830
674831
674832
674833
674834
674835
674836
674837
695865
695866
700951
|Granted
|100%
|Revel Resources Ltd
Pickle Crow Gold Project
Ontario, Canada
FireFly entered into an earn-in agreement with First Mining Gold Corp (TSX:FF) to acquire up to an 80% interest in PC Gold Inc., the 100% holder of the Mining Tenements outlined below comprising the Pickle Crow Gold Project. FireFly's interest in PC Gold Inc. during the March 2026 Quarter was 70%. For further details refer to ASX announcements dated 28 January 2020, 17 February 2020, 13 March 2020, 18 March 2021 and 2 August 2021. Subsequent to the end of the March 2026 Quarter, the Company completed a transaction to sell the Pickle Crow Gold Project (and other Ontario gold assets of the Company) to Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR).
GRANTED TENEMENT NO.
|102631
|153007
|188547
|225833
|292410
|344659
|672203
|PA 65 (PAT 7365)
|102632
|153008
|189122
|225834
|292411
|344681
|672205
|PA 66 (PAT 7366)
|102636
|153009
|189170
|225835
|292412
|344683
|672206
|PA 665 (PA 2073) (PAT 7341)
|102637
|153012
|189214
|226401
|292416
|344745
|672207
|PA 666 (PA 2076) (PAT 7344)
|102655
|153013
|189695
|226403
|292417
|345282
|672208
|PA 667 (PA 2077) (PAT 7345)
|102656
|153037
|189900
|227038
|292431
|345328
|672209
|PA 668 (PA 2075) (PAT 7343)
|102688
|153039
|189903
|227086
|292453
|345347
|672210
|PA 669 (PA 2078) (PAT 7346)
|102716
|153040
|189922
|227087
|292454
|345348
|672211
|PA 67 (PAT 7367)
|102717
|153068
|189923
|227106
|292455
|562622
|672212
|PA 670 (PA 2070) (PAT 7339)
|102720
|153615
|196962
|227793
|293007
|562636
|672213
|PA 671 (PA 2074) (PAT 7342)
|102773
|153617
|196963
|227821
|293008
|562648
|672214
|PA 675 (PAT 7279)
|102796
|153633
|196967
|227822
|293009
|562649
|672215
|PA 676 (PAT 7280)
|102797
|153740
|196968
|238344
|293032
|562650
|672216
|PA 677 (PAT 7281)
|102827
|153741
|196969
|238522
|293035
|562651
|672217
|PA 68 (PAT 7368)
|102882
|153759
|196984
|247646
|293058
|562652
|672218
|PA 684 (PAT 7282)
|102979
|154984
|196985
|247647
|293547
|562653
|672219
|PA 685 (PAT 7283)
|103184
|154985
|196986
|249298
|293548
|562654
|672220
|PA 686 (PAT 7284)
|103203
|155002
|202396
|257912
|293675
|562655
|672221
|PA 69 (PAT 7352)
|112269
|155022
|203622
|265530
|293710
|562656
|672222
|PA 696 (PAT 7285)
|112270
|157233
|207336
|265531
|294406
|562657
|672223
|PA 697 (PAT 7286)
|117286
|157234
|207590
|265581
|294432
|562658
|672224
|PA 698 (PAT 7287)
|117311
|161424
|207603
|265585
|294433
|562659
|672225
|PA 699 (PAT 7288)
|117314
|169618
|207626
|265601
|305805
|562660
|672226
|PA 70 (PAT 7353)
|117315
|169638
|207649
|265604
|312407
|562661
|672227
|PA 700 (PAT 7289)
|117334
|169639
|207652
|265623
|312408
|562662
|672228
|PA 701 (PAT 7290)
|117335
|169646
|207653
|265624
|312492
|562663
|672229
|PA 702 (PAT 7291)
|117935
|169672
|207654
|266182
|321608
|562664
|672230
|PA 703 (PAT 7292)
|117936
|169674
|207655
|266185
|321614
|562665
|672231
|PA 704 (PAT 7293)
|117942
|169675
|207657
|266188
|321616
|562666
|672232
|PA 705 (PAT 7294)
|117947
|169709
|207720
|266203
|321617
|562667
|672233
|PA 706 (PAT 7295)
|117948
|169710
|208244
|266205
|321618
|562668
|672234
|PA 707 (PAT 7296)
|117969
|169711
|208316
|266847
|321619
|562669
|672235
|PA 725 (PAT 7297)
|117970
|170264
|208340
|266850
|321622
|562670
|672236
|PA 726 (PAT 7298)
|117977
|170269
|208385
|267574
|321636
|562672
|672237
|PA 727 (PAT 7299)
|117998
|170280
|208401
|272992
|321667
|562673
|672238
|PA 728 (PAT 7300)
|117999
|170281
|208405
|273007
|321669
|562674
|672239
|PA 729 (PAT 7301)
|118002
|170302
|208406
|273011
|321673
|562675
|672240
|PA 730 (PAT 7302)
|118032
|170303
|208936
|273012
|321683
|562676
|672241
|PA 735 (PAT 7303)
|118094
|170304
|208938
|273017
|321699
|562677
|672242
|PA 736 (PAT 7304)
|118095
|170362
|209208
|273572
|321700
|562678
|672243
|PA 737 (PAT 7305)
|118115
|170363
|209914
|273618
|322281
|562679
|672244
|PA 738 (PAT 7306)
|118121
|170889
|209915
|273619
|322284
|562680
|672245
|PA 739 (PAT 7307)
|118227
|170936
|210048
|273620
|322303
|562681
|672246
|PA 740 (PAT 7308)
|118288
|170957
|215596
|273642
|322304
|562682
|672247
|PA 741 (PAT 7309)
|124493
|171607
|217803
|273643
|322361
|562683
|672248
|PA 742 (PAT 7310)
|124494
|171632
|217811
|273644
|322387
|562684
|672249
|PA 744 (PAT 7312)
|124495
|171633
|217812
|273663
|322388
|562685
|672250
|PA 745 (PAT 7313)
|124496
|171655
|218333
|273664
|322949
|562690
|672251
|PA 746 (PAT 7314)
|124519
|171905
|218335
|274255
|322950
|562765
|672252
|PA 747 (PAT 7315)
|124522
|173067
|218362
|274303
|322951
|562766
|672253
|PA 748 (PAT 7316)
|124523
|173068
|218363
|274325
|323594
|562767
|672579
|PA 749 (PAT 7317)
|125042
|173091
|218364
|275021
|323613
|562768
|695862
|PA 750 (PAT 7318)
|125043
|173136
|218365
|275022
|323614
|562769
|695863
|PA 751 (PAT 7319)
|125075
|173138
|218368
|275031
|323615
|562770
|711253
|PA 755 (PAT 7320)
|125076
|173544
|218369
|275087
|323616
|562771
|711477
|PA 756 (PAT 7321)
|125145
|173853
|218381
|275551
|323620
|562772
|719977
|PA 757 (PAT 7322)
|125147
|173854
|218392
|276008
|323640
|562774
|720020
|PA 758 (PAT 7323)
|125150
|173875
|218393
|285057
|324716
|562776
|887527
|PA 759 (PAT 7324)
|125151
|182415
|218448
|285058
|325337
|562777
|PA 185 (PA 2061) (PAT 7354)
|PA 760 (PAT 7325)
|125176
|182433
|218449
|285059
|325338
|562778
|PA 186 (PA 2062 & PA 2062A) (PAT 7355)
|PA 761 (PAT 7326)
|125177
|182434
|218450
|285060
|333761
|562779
|PA 187 (PA2063) (PAT 7356)
|PA 762 (PAT 7327)
|125772
|182438
|218470
|285069
|334628
|562781
|PA 188 (PA 2064) (PAT 7359)
|PA 763 (PAT 7328)
|125797
|182440
|218471
|285076
|334629
|572086
|PA 189 (PA 2065) (PAT 7357)
|PA 773 (PAT 7329)
|125837
|182468
|218480
|285088
|335092
|626535
|PA 199 (PA 2067) (PAT 7361)
|PA 774 (PAT 7330)
|125856
|182472
|218481
|285089
|335442
|672170
|PA 200 (PA 2068) (PAT 7362)
|PA 775 (PAT 7331)
|127040
|182473
|219051
|285090
|335443
|672171
|PA 201 (PA 2066) (PAT 7360)
|PA 776 (PAT 7332)
|127041
|183017
|219052
|285091
|335446
|672172
|PA 2011 (PAT 7338)
|PA 777 (PAT 7333)
|127444
|183069
|219053
|285629
|335468
|672173
|PA 202 (PA 2069) (PAT 7358)
|PA 778 (PAT 7334)
|135139
|183090
|219054
|285634
|344008
|672174
|PA 2071e (PA 2071 & PA 2072) (PAT 7340)
|PA 779 (PAT 7335)
|137058
|183091
|219055
|285635
|344010
|672175
|PA 2133 (PAT 7347)
|PA 780 (PAT 7336)
|137059
|183092
|219145
|285652
|344012
|672176
|PA 2139 (PAT 7348)
|PA 781 (PAT 7337)
|137060
|183093
|219146
|285657
|344013
|672177
|PA 2140 (PAT 7349)
|PA 90 (PA 2161) (PAT 6945)
|137199
|183115
|219147
|285708
|344014
|672178
|PA 2141 (PAT 7350)
|PA 91 (PA 2157) (PAT 6946)
|137200
|183118
|219166
|285709
|344029
|672179
|PA 2185 (PAT 7351)
|PA 92 (PA 2158) (PAT 6947)
|137848
|188411
|219167
|285732
|344030
|672180
|PA 2586(PAT6952)
|PA 93 (PA 2159) (PAT 6948)
|143310
|188414
|220349
|285734
|344031
|672194
|PA 63 (PAT 7363)
|PA 94 (PA 2162) (PAT 6949)
|147879
|188415
|220350
|285759
|344580
|672195
|PA 637 (PAT 7273)
|PA 95 (PA 2163) (PAT 6950)
|151198
|188422
|220351
|286396
|344581
|672196
|PA 638 (PAT 7274)
|PA 96 (PA 2160) (PAT 6951)
|152985
|188443
|225800
|286415
|344582
|672197
|PA 639 (PAT 7275)
|152991
|188444
|225801
|287100
|344583
|672198
|PA 64 (PAT 7364)
|152992
|188445
|225802
|287122
|344584
|672199
|PA 640 (PAT 7276)
|152993
|188446
|225804
|287631
|344633
|672200
|PA 644 (PAT 7277)
|152998
|188502
|225818
|292388
|344637
|672201
|PA 646 (PAT 7278)
|153006
|188519
|225819
|292389
|344655
|672202
|PA 743 (PAT 7311)
During the March 2026 Quarter, FireFly wholly-owned subsidiaries Revel Resources Ltd and Revel Resources (JV Projects) Ltd were also 100% holders of the following granted Mining Tenements located in proximity to the above Pickle Crow Project Mining Tenements. Subsequent to the end of the March 2026 Quarter, the Company completed a transaction to sell these Mining Tenements (and other Ontario gold assets of the Company) to Bellavista Resources Ltd (ASX: BVR).
GRANTED TENEMENT NO.
|PROJECT
|TENEMENT NO.
|STATUS
|INTEREST
|TENURE HOLDER
|Pickle Crow
| 711863
711867
711868
|Granted
|100%
|Revel Resources Ltd
|Pickle Crow
|695864
|Granted
|100%
|Revel Resources (JV) Projects Ltd
Green Bay Copper-Gold Project
Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
|PROJECT
|TENEMENT NO.
|STATUS
|INTEREST
|TENURE HOLDER
|Green Bay
| 022791M
023175M
| 023968M
023971M
|027468M
|Granted
|100%
|FireFly Metals Canada Ltd
|Green Bay
|010215M
|Granted
|100%
| FireFly Metals Canada Ltd (50%)
1948565 Ontario Inc (50%)
|Green Bay
| Crown Land Lease 103359
Crown Land Lease 103388
Crown Land Lease 108189
Crown Land Lease 108691
Mining Lease 140
Mining Lease 141
Mining Lease 188
Surface Lease 163
|Granted
|100%
|FireFly Metals Canada Ltd
|Green Bay
| 011507M
019026M
019060M
019158M
020510M
023708M
023732M
025546M
025547M
025548M
| 025549M
025552M
025853M
026769M
026770M
027500M
030871M
031375M
031800M
032148M
| 032685M
034271M
034282M
034366M
034399M
034902M
035201M
035487M
035654M
036297M
040021M
|Granted
|100%
|1470199 B.C LTD
|Tilt Cove
| 013054M
013055M
014109M
014111M
019122M
022576M
022796M
024119M
024535M
025051M
025291M
025437M
| 025558M
025832M
025838M
026202M
026379M
026404M
026540M
026680M
026729M
026730M
026950M
026992M
| 027285M
027398M
031602M
031816M
032906M
034851M
034854M
035078M
035079M
035080M
035081M
037157M
|Granted
|100%
|Tilt Cove Ltd.
Mining Tenements and Beneficial Interests acquired during the Quarter: Nil
Mining Tenements and Beneficial Interests disposed of during the Quarter: Nil
_______________________________
1See ASX announcement dated 8 April 2026.
2See ASX announcement dated 8 April 2026.
3See ASX announcement dated 18 November 2025.
4See ASX announcement dated 16 October 2025.
5See ASX announcement dated 5 August 2025.
6See ASX announcement dated 2 February 2026 for further details.
7Exia IT Pty Ltd, a company in which Belltree Corporate Pty Ltd ( Belltree ) is a 50% shareholder, provided IT services and supplied IT equipment to the Company. Mr Naylor is a director of Belltree and holds a 30% indirect interest, and Mr Parsons also holds a 20% indirect interest, in Belltree. No payments were made to Belltree during the quarter.
Infographics accompanying this announcement are available at
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