India Automobile Market Projected To Reach USD 213.74 Billion By 2031, Amid Surge In Electric Vehicle Adoption And Rural Connectivity Mordor Intelligence

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"India Automobile Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the India automobile market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Outlook to the India Automobile Industry

India's automobile market is set for consistent growth, with its value projected to increase from USD 147.58 billion in 2026 to USD 213.74 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period. This momentum is backed by a strong manufacturing ecosystem, which produced 28.43 million vehicles in FY 2024, reinforcing India's position as a key global hub for vehicle production.

Government initiatives aimed at improving road networks, such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, have opened up previously isolated regions, allowing manufacturers to tap into new buyer segments. Additionally, the shift toward cleaner energy and the adoption of local manufacturing practices are helping the sector remain stable despite global economic shifts. By focusing on domestic assembly and reducing reliance on imported components, the local automotive AI industry and parts suppliers are creating a more self-reliant ecosystem.

Report Overview:

India Automobile Market Drivers

Shift Toward Electrification: There is a clear move toward battery-powered models, supported by government subsidies and the setup of charging points. This change is most visible in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments where the cost of running a vehicle is a major factor for buyers.

Expansion of Rural Infrastructure: Better roads in villages are leading to a higher demand for entry-level motorcycles and light trucks. As connectivity improves, the movement of goods and people becomes more efficient, aiding India automobile growth.

Digital Retail and Sales: More people are now looking at vehicles online before visiting a dealership. Virtual showrooms and digital booking platforms are becoming standard tools for brands to reach younger consumers who prefer a paperless experience.

Rise of Alternative Fuels: While petrol remains a major choice, there is a growing interest in CNG and hybrid models. This helps buyers manage fuel costs while also reducing the carbon footprint of their daily commute.

India Automobile Share and Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Two-wheelers

Three-wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Fuel Type

Petrol / Gasoline

Diesel

LPG / CNG

Battery Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Fuel-Cell Electric Vehicles

By Sales Channel

OEM-Authorised Dealers

Online

By Ownership Type

Personal Use

Commercial Use

By Region

North India

South India

East India

West India

Key Players

The competitive environment is led by several long-standing manufacturers who have built extensive service networks and brand trust over decades.

Hero MotoCorp

Honda

TVS Motor Company

Maruti Suzuki

Bajaj Auto

Conclusion

The future of the automobile sector looks bright as it moves toward a more sustainable and digitally connected era. With a clear India automobile forecast showing strong value increases through 2031, the industry is set to benefit from both domestic demand and its role as a manufacturing base for the world. The combination of better roads, rising incomes, and a push for electric mobility ensures that the sector will continue to be a vital part of the nation's progress.

As manufacturers work on overcoming supply chain hurdles and focus on localizing production, the India automobile size will likely expand further. The transition from traditional engines to a mix of electric and hybrid options marks the beginning of a new chapter. For buyers, this means more choices, better technology, and more efficient ways to travel, while for the industry, it signifies a period of steady and resilient building for the years ahead.

For more insights on the India automobile, please visit the Mordor Intelligence page:

Industry Related Reports:

India Hybrid Vehicles Market: The India hybrid vehicles market size is estimated at USD 0.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.28 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 24.81%. This rapid expansion is fueled by evolving consumer preferences and the strategic entry of new manufacturers offering luxury and mid-range hybrid models. Get more insights:

India CNG Vehicles Market Size: Estimated at USD 10.38 billion in 2025, the India CNG vehicles market is expected to grow to USD 13.55 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.88%. Growth is supported by robust infrastructure development, including the significant expansion of gas filling stations, and strong consumer trust in traditional manufacturers.

Get more insights:

India Commercial Vehicles Market Share: The India commercial vehicles market size is estimated at USD 51.09 billion in 2025 and is forecast to hit USD 62.95 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.36%. The industry is being reshaped by rapid urbanization and strict BS-VI emission standards that have pushed manufacturers toward advanced, cleaner vehicle technologies.

Get more insights:

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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