Spain Freight And Logistics Market To Reach USD 90.31 Billion By 2031, Says Mordor Intelligence

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"Spain Freight and Logistics Market Size & Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Spain Freight and Logistics Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Spain Freight and Logistics Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Spain Freight and Logistics Market size was valued at USD 74.38 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 76.83 billion in 2026 to reach USD 90.31 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.29% during the forecast period. The market continues to benefit from the country's strategic role as a Mediterranean gateway connecting Europe, Asia, and North Africa. Strong port activity at Valencia, Barcelona, and Algeciras supports steady cargo movement and improves the overall Spain Freight and Logistics industry outlook.

The market growth is also supported by rising e-commerce volumes, stronger manufacturing output, and public investment in transport corridors. Road transport remains the leading mode due to its flexibility and strong domestic network, while rail freight is gaining more attention as sustainability goals become more important. These factors are shaping the Spain Freight and Logistics Market forecast and improving the long-term market share across multiple logistics functions.

Key Drivers in the Spain Freight and Logistics Market

E-Commerce Boom Supporting Parcel Volumes

The Spain Freight and Logistics Market trends is seeing strong parcel movement because of rising domestic online shopping activity. Courier, express, and parcel services are becoming more important as customers expect faster delivery and flexible pickup options. Large sorting hubs in Barcelona and other major cities are helping logistics providers manage growing shipment volumes and improve delivery timelines.

Manufacturing Recovery Increasing J-I-T Freight Demand

The Spain Freight and Logistics industry is benefiting from stronger manufacturing activity led by automotive and pharmaceutical production. Factories require reliable just-in-time freight movement to reduce storage costs and maintain continuous production. This increases demand for time-sensitive trucking and integrated transport solutions.

Public Investment Improving Transport Corridors

Government investment in the Mediterranean and Atlantic freight corridors is improving rail access, port connectivity, and inland logistics operations. These projects are helping reduce highway congestion and support smoother cargo movement between ports and industrial centers. Improved rail terminals near Valencia and Barcelona are making intermodal transport more practical for exporters and importers.

Cold-Chain Outsourcing Expanding Across Iberia

Temperature-controlled logistics is becoming a stronger part of the Spain Freight and Logistics Market share as food exporters and pharmaceutical companies move toward outsourced storage and distribution. Specialized providers offer cold storage facilities with strict monitoring systems for frozen, chilled, and pharma-grade goods

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Spain Freight and Logistics Market Segmentation

By End User Industry

Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas, Mining and Quarrying

Wholesale and Retail Trade

Others

By Logistics Function

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP)

Freight Forwarding

Freight Transport

Warehousing and Storage

Other Services

CEP by Destination Type

Domestic

International

Freight Forwarding by Mode of Transport

Air

Sea and Inland Waterways

Others

Freight Transport by Mode of Transport

Air

Pipelines

Rail

Road

Sea and Inland Waterways

Warehousing and Storage by Temperature Control

Non-Temperature Controlled

Temperature Controlled

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Key Players in the Spain Freight and Logistics Market

DHL Group

DSV A/S (Including DB Schenker)

Kuehne + Nagel

Geopost (DPD Group / SEUR)

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)

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Conclusion

The market remains an important part of Europe's transport and supply chain network. Strong maritime access, active industrial production, and rising online retail activity continue to support stable market demand. The combination of road dominance and growing rail adoption is creating a balanced logistics environment for long-term development. The Spain Freight and Logistics Market forecast remains positive as infrastructure improvements, cold-chain demand, and parcel growth continue across sectors.

Companies are investing in warehousing, automation, and multimodal transport to improve efficiency and service quality. With strong support from manufacturing, retail, and public infrastructure spending, the market size is expected to maintain steady progress. This will help improve Spain Freight and Logistics Market share across Europe and strengthen the overall Spain Freight and Logistics industry in the years ahead.

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