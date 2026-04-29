Phase III Trial Enrollment Reached (75%) For Promising Anti-Inflammatory And Anti-Fibrotic Cardiac Therapies By Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL)

Late-Stage Life Sciences Company Focused on Advancing Development of Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Fibrotic Therapies for Heart Disease.

CardiolRx, Modulates Inflammasome Activation, an Intracellular Process of Inflammation and Fibrosis with Pericarditis, Myocarditis and Heart Failure.

Also Developing CRD-38, Drug Formulation for Inflammatory Heart Disease, Including Heart Failure.

Heart Failure is a Leading Cause of Death and Hospitalization with Associated Healthcare Costs in the United States Exceeding US$30 Billion Per Year.

Initiated Pivotal Phase III MAVERIC Trial of CardiolRx in Recurrent Pericarditis and Reached 75% Patient Enrollment, with Full Enrollment Expected in Q2 2026.

MAVERIC Builds on Positive Phase II Data and is Expected to Support a New Drug Application with the U.S. FDA.

MAVERIC Phase III Trial and Published ARCHER Results Discussed by Company CEO in Live Interview with Barchart.

Advanced CRD-38 Program, to Support an Investigational New Drug ("IND") Application and the Initiation of Phase I Clinical Development.

Received U.S. Patent Allowance Broadly Protecting CardiolRx and CRD-38 for Treatment or Prevention of Cardiac Conditions Through Late 2040.

Strengthened Board of Directors with Election of Dr. Timothy Garnett, Former Chief Medical Officer of Eli Lilly and Company.

Raised Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $31 Million Providing a Cash Into Q4 2027.

MENAFN - GetNews)



$CRDL Target Recruitment Anticipated by End of Q2 2026, with Potential to Extend into Q3 to Accommodate Enrollment from Additional Clinical Sites



Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease. The CRDL lead small-molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx, modulates inflammasome pathway activation, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with pericarditis, myocarditis, and heart failure.







The MAVERIC Program is evaluating CRDL CardiolRx for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, which can lead to physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations. The program comprises the completed Phase II MAVERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788) and the ongoing pivotal Phase III MAVERIC trial (NCT06708299). The U.S. FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx for the treatment of pericarditis, including recurrent pericarditis.

The ARCHER Program is also studying CRDL CardiolRx, specifically in acute myocarditis-an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in individuals under 35 years of age. The program comprises the completed Phase II ARCHER study (NCT05180240), which evaluated the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CRDL CardiolRx in this patient population.

CRDL is also developing CRD-38, a novel, subcutaneously administered drug formulation intended for the treatment of inflammatory heart disease, including heart failure-a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding US$30 billion per year.

Expanding U.S. MAVERIC Phase III Trial Network to Address Growing Interest in the Pivotal Program

On April 28th CRDL announced the continued expansion of its pivotal Phase III MAVERIC trial in the United States, with the planned activation of up to seven additional clinical centers. Patient enrollment in CRDL MAVERIC surpassed the 50% threshold in early January and has now reached 75%. Target recruitment is anticipated by the end of Q2 2026, with the potential to extend into Q3 to accommodate patient enrollment from additional clinical sites.

"Broadening the MAVERIC clinical site network reflects the strong interest we have received from leading clinical centers across the United States and underscores the level of investigator conviction in both the therapeutic rationale and the unmet need in recurrent pericarditis," said David Elsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRDL. "The participation of multiple premier cardiovascular research institutions gives us confidence that MAVERIC will generate a robust dataset to define the clinical profile of CardiolRx and support its potential as a non-immunosuppressive oral, more accessible therapy earlier in the treatment pathway."







MAVERIC Phase III Trial and Recently Published ARCHER Results Highlighted in Live Interview with Barchart

On April 14th CRDL announce that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David Elsley, would participate in a live interview on X with Barchart that day.

Interview Topics:

The ongoing pivotal Phase III MAVERIC trial of CRDL CardiolRx in recurrent pericarditis.

Results from the recently published Phase II ARCHER trial of CRDL CardiolRx in acute myocarditis

The CRDL next generation drug, CRD-38, in development for heart failure.

A full recording of the CRDL interview is available on the Company's X channel (@CardiolRx) and Barchart's (@Barchart).

Year-End 2025 Update on Operations

On April 1st CRDL announced its year-end 2025 update on operations following the filing of its audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Key Highlights

In November 2025, CRDL received a U.S. patent allowance broadly protecting its heart drugs, including CardiolRx and CRD-38, for use in the treatment or prevention of an extensive range of cardiac conditions, including heart failure, myocarditis, acute pericarditis, inflammatory cardiomyopathy, cardiac toxicity from anti-cancer therapies, and atherosclerosis, to October 2040. The patent allowance covers new areas of heart disease, including those identified for potential research expansion based on the ARCHER findings, adding extensive intellectual property protection to the Company's product portfolio.

In May 2025, Dr. Timothy J. Garnett was elected to the Board of Directors. Dr. Garnett served as Chief Medical Officer of Eli Lilly and Company from 2008 to 2021, where he led the development and global commercial launch of multiple therapeutics across a 20-year tenure. His regulatory and commercialization experience strengthens the Board as CRDL approaches potential registrational milestones.

In October 2025, CRDL completed a private placement for total proceeds of approximately $16 million. Subsequent to year-end, in January 2026, CRDL closed a bought deal financing with full exercise of the over-allotment option for gross proceeds of $14.85 million. The combined financings provide a cash runway into Q4 2027.







CRDL strategic priorities include the following:

Complete full patient enrollment in the Phase III MAVERIC trial to enable timely progression toward topline data reporting and a potential NDA submission.

Initiate clinical development of CRDL CRD-38 to establish a second major value-driver for the treatment of heart disease.

Collaborate with KOLs in inflammatory heart disease to evaluate additional high-value rare disease programs, leveraging the ARCHER results.

Advance discussions and negotiations with prospective strategic partners to provide global market access and maximize the commercial potential of the CRDL drug candidates.

Continue to broaden awareness of CRDL groundbreaking research through presentations at major cardiology conferences and publications in peer-reviewed journals.

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