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Houston Regenerative Medicine offers medically supervised peptide protocols sourced from licensed compounding pharmacies as federal regulators tighten restrictions on unvetted research chemicals.

Houston, Texas - April 29, 2026 - Houston Regenerative Medicine, a physician-founded regenerative practice serving patients across the Greater Houston area from its Greenspoint District location, is responding to escalating FDA enforcement actions against unregulated peptide dispensaries by clarifying the clinical, legal, and physiological distinctions between research-chemical sourcing and physician-supervised protocols using compounding pharmacy-grade peptides such as BPC-157, TB-500, and Sermorelin.

The FDA's ongoing crackdown on bulk research peptides - substances sold without prescription oversight and frequently marketed as "not for human use" - has created significant confusion among Houston-area patients who rely on regenerative peptide therapy for non-surgical joint recovery, tendon repair, and growth hormone optimization. Houston Regenerative Medicine, located at 100 Glenborough Dr., Suite 0403J in the Greenspoint District, serves patients from the Energy Corridor and Memorial City, River Oaks and the Galleria, the Texas Medical Center, and communities as far north as The Woodlands and Spring.

"Our approach focuses on ensuring every patient receives peptide protocols sourced exclusively from licensed compounding pharmacies, prescribed under direct clinical supervision, and calibrated to their specific musculoskeletal deficiencies - because that distinction is what separates a legitimate clinical outcome from an unregulated risk," said Dr. Joel Cherdack, DC, Founder and Medical Director of Houston Regenerative Medicine.

Dr. Cherdack, who holds a Doctor of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic (2001) and a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of Florida (1995), founded Houston Regenerative Medicine on the principle that tissue regeneration requires a systems-level clinical approach rather than symptomatic masking. Every peptide protocol at the practice begins with comprehensive lab work and diagnostic evaluation. Clinicians assess individual hormonal baselines, inflammatory markers, and tissue injury profiles before customizing dosing and delivery methods - oral versus subcutaneous - for conditions including rotator cuff tears, chronic joint degeneration, and systemic inflammation driving nocturnal pain. Peptides like BPC-157 are selected for their documented role in upregulating angiogenesis in avascular tissues; Sermorelin is prescribed for its mechanism of stimulating the pituitary gland's natural growth hormone release rather than introducing synthetic HGH. Protocols are adjusted over time as recovery metrics are tracked, consistent with standards outlined by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.

Results may vary. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before making medical decisions.

Houston-area patients seeking medically supervised, compounding pharmacy-sourced peptide therapy for non-surgical joint recovery, tendon repair, or growth hormone optimization - including those previously using unregulated research peptides now restricted under FDA enforcement - can review clinical protocols, provider credentials, and transparent pricing at.

About Houston Regenerative Medicine

Houston Regenerative Medicine is a physician-founded regenerative practice led by Dr. Joel Cherdack, DC, providing legitimate peptide therapy - including BPC-157, TB-500, and Sermorelin protocols - to patients across the Greater Houston area. All treatments are sourced from licensed compounding pharmacies and prescribed under direct clinical supervision. Located at 100 Glenborough Dr., Suite 0403J, Houston, TX 77067. Phone: (346) 550-7171..