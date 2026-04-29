Jiangsu Sunkey Packaging High Technology Co., Ltd To Showcase Functional Flexible Packaging Solutions At Interpack 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Jiangsu Sunkey Packaging High Technology Co., Ltd will participate in interpack 2026, scheduled for May 7 to May 13, 2026, at Messe Dusseldorf, Germany. Exhibiting at Hall 8B, Booth E01-2, the company will present functional flexible packaging solutions designed to improve heat resistance, barrier performance, opening convenience, and shelf presentation for food and consumer goods brands.

The portfolio on display is expected to center on four application directions: retort packaging for high-temperature processing, transparent high-barrier and breathable structures for freshness management, easy-tear and easy-peel formats for user experience, and digital embellishment finishes for stronger visual and tactile differentiation at retail. The objective of the exhibit is to show how packaging structure and decoration can be aligned with real commercial needs rather than presented as isolated material features.

Retort and High-Barrier Applications

Among the featured solutions are retort pouch structures developed for ready meals, sauces, soups, pet food, and similar products that require thermal processing. According to Sunkey's technical parameters, selected structures are designed to withstand retort conditions up to 135 C for 40 minutes while supporting seal integrity, product safety, and practical shelf presentation.

Sunkey will also display transparent high-barrier packaging and breathable film structures intended for products that need shelf-life protection while retaining product visibility. Under stated test conditions, selected transparent high-barrier structures can deliver MVTR <= 0.5 g/(m2*24h) and OTR <= 0.5 cm3/(m2*24h*0.1 MPa), providing foil-like barrier performance in a visible format. For suitable fruit and vegetable applications, the company states that its preservation structures can extend shelf life by 7 to 15 days.

Convenience-Focused Opening Systems

Another focus at interpack 2026 will be opening convenience. Sunkey plans to exhibit directional and omnidirectional easy-tear structures, including straight-line tear formats and oriented-material solutions for pouches and sachets. The company will also present easy-peel packaging technology in which one lidding film can heat-seal to multiple tray materials, with a target opening force of approximately 4 to 8 N. These formats are intended to help brands reduce opening frustration without sacrificing sealing reliability or line efficiency.







Figure 1. User-friendly, fresh-keeping, and high-temperature packaging concepts from Sunkey exhibition materials.

Digital Embellishment and Shelf Impact

In addition to functional protection, Sunkey will highlight digital embellishment techniques aimed at improving on-shelf communication. The exhibit is expected to include spot UV contrast, hot-stamping effects, tactile textures, braille marking, hologram finishes, and cast cure surface effects. These applications are intended to help brands create clearer focal points, stronger tactile differentiation, and a more premium appearance in crowded retail environments.

Further examples of finish-driven applications are available in Sunkey's shelf-attraction packaging portfolio, where surface decoration is treated as part of the conversion strategy rather than as a final cosmetic add-on.







Figure 2. Digital embellishment examples including spot UV, hologram, braille, and cast cure effects.

Manufacturing Capability and Visitor Invitation

Sunkey provides structure development, printing, lamination, converting, and application-based customization for customers in ready meals, snacks, frozen foods, fresh produce, pet food, and other packaging-intensive categories. During interpack 2026, the company plans to discuss how material selection, opening design, and surface finishing can be combined around specific product requirements, processing conditions, and sales channels.

Visitors, distributors, and brand teams attending interpack 2026 can meet the Sunkey team at Hall 8B, Booth E01-2 to review application samples and discuss project requirements. No spokesperson quotation is included in this release; the emphasis is on concrete product capability, application fit, and follow-up contact through the company website.

Exhibition Information

Event: interpack 2026

Dates: May 7-13, 2026

Venue: Messe Dusseldorf, Germany

Booth: Hall 8B, E01-2

Exhibitor: Jiangsu Sunkey Packaging High Technology Co., Ltd