BMS Machinery To Showcase Comprehensive Roll Forming And Sheet Metal Processing Solutions At FABTECH Mexico 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) BMS Machinery will showcase its comprehensive roll forming and sheet metal processing solutions at FABTECH Mexico 2026, taking place from May 12 to 14, 2026, at Centro Banamex in Mexico City, Mexico. The company will welcome visitors at Booth 3109, where it will present machinery solutions for construction materials, light gauge steel framing, roofing systems, wall panels, shelving and racking, HVACR, energy, automotive, agricultural, and industrial metal forming applications.

At the exhibition, BMS Machinery will highlight its ability to provide both standard machines and customized equipment solutions for different customer groups. While the Drywall Guia and Montante Roll Forming Machine (high speed, fly punching and cutting) and the CNC Double Folder Machine will be featured as representative equipment highlights, the company's broader product portfolio will demonstrate its capability to support customers across multiple metal forming and sheet metal processing scenarios.

Comprehensive Roll Forming Solutions for Multiple Industries

BMS Machinery provides a wide range of roll forming machines and metal processing equipment for customers in different industries. Its product portfolio covers roll forming machines for construction, energy, shelving and racking, HVACR, poultry and stock farming, automotive applications, auxiliary processing, metal slitting, cut-to-length lines, portable roll forming, standing seam systems, and grain bin rollforming lines.

For the construction sector, BMS Machinery offers equipment for metal roofing, purlins, metal decks, studs and tracks, roof panel crimping, gutters, ridge caps, windows, doors, ceilings, pipes, scaffolding, and tube profiles. These machines support manufacturers producing building materials, steel structures, roofing systems, interior framing components, and other construction-related metal profiles.

For energy, shelving, racking, and industrial applications, BMS Machinery provides solutions such as cable tray roll forming machines, unistrut channel roll forming machines, deck panel machines, box beam machines, highway guardrail machines, pallet rack post machines, pallet rack step beam machines, shelf bracket machines, and steel box beam seaming machines.

In addition to roll forming equipment, BMS Machinery also supplies auxiliary and processing machines, including bending machines, coil flippers, electric cutting machines, electric seamers for metal roofing, electromagnetic metal bending machines, hydraulic decoilers, metal slitting machines, and cut-to-length line machines. This broader product range allows BMS Machinery to support customers not only with individual machines, but also with more complete production line planning.

Customized Machine Configuration for Different Production Requirements

Beyond its wide product range, BMS Machinery also emphasizes customized machine configuration for different production requirements. The company can provide both standard equipment and project-based customized systems according to customers' profile drawings, material specifications, production capacity, punching requirements, cutting methods, automation level, and plant layout.

For customers with specific profile designs or production workflows, BMS Machinery can help configure suitable forming stations, punching units, cutting systems, control systems, decoiling equipment, material handling devices, and auxiliary machines. This allows customers to build equipment solutions that match their actual production needs instead of relying only on fixed standard models.

This customized configuration capability is especially valuable for manufacturers handling multiple product specifications, changing order demands, or project-based production. Whether customers need a single roll forming machine, a bending or folding machine, a slitting line, a cut-to-length line, or a more complete production system, BMS Machinery can support equipment planning based on practical manufacturing goals.

Featured Equipment Highlight: Drywall Guia and Montante Roll Forming Machine

Among the equipment solutions to be highlighted at FABTECH Mexico 2026, the Drywall Guia and Montante Roll Forming Machine (high speed, fly punching and cutting) will demonstrate BMS Machinery's capability in high-speed profile production for drywall systems and light gauge steel framing applications.

The machine is designed for producing guia and montante profile used in drywall framing, partition systems, and construction profile applications. Its high-speed roll forming capability, combined with fly punching and fly cutting functions, helps manufacturers improve continuous production efficiency and reduce unnecessary production stops during profile processing.

High-Speed Forming for Drywall Profile Production

The Drywall Guia and Montante Roll Forming Machine is designed for efficient galvanized coil processing and drywall profile manufacturing. According to product specifications, the equipment supports high-speed forming performance and can be configured according to customer profile requirements.

For manufacturers serving construction and building material markets, this type of machine can help improve order response speed, production consistency, and delivery efficiency. It is especially suitable for customers producing drywall framing components, light steel profiles, and related construction materials in different specifications.

Fly Punching and Cutting for Continuous Processing

The integration of fly punching and fly cutting allows the machine to support more efficient inline processing. By reducing unnecessary stops during punching and cutting operations, the machine helps maintain smoother production flow and better output efficiency.

This function is valuable for manufacturers that need stable, repeatable, and efficient production of guia and montante profiles. It also supports more flexible production requirements when customers need to handle different profile designs or project specifications.







Featured Equipment Highlight: CNC Double Folder Machine

The CNC Double Folder Machine will also be presented as a representative sheet metal folding solution. The equipment is designed for precision folding, controlled sheet handling, and efficient processing of long panels and sheet metal components.

This machine is suitable for customers working with wall panels, roofing components, folded metal parts, and customized sheet metal production requirements. With CNC control and automation options, it can help improve bending accuracy, production stability, and workflow efficiency.

Precision Folding for Sheet Metal Applications

The CNC Double Folder Machine supports accurate folding control for sheet metal processing. Its control system and positioning structure help improve bending precision and repeatability, which are important for customers producing panels and long folded components.

For manufacturers handling customized sheet metal projects, stable bending accuracy can help reduce production errors, improve product consistency, and support more reliable project delivery.

Dynamic Folding and Digital Control for Better Efficiency

The machine supports coordinated folding operations that help reduce repositioning time and improve processing efficiency. Digital control features such as CNC adjustment, gripper systems, profile management, and visualization functions can help operators manage folding processes with greater control and clarity.

These functions make the CNC Double Folder Machine suitable for customers seeking more efficient sheet metal processing, easier operation, and improved production planning. Automation options for sheet loading, sheet support, and material handling can also help reduce manual operation and support more consistent production workflows.







Customized Machine Design for Different Production Needs

BMS Machinery focuses on customized machine solutions for customers with different production requirements. The company can provide project-based equipment configuration according to customer drawings, material types, profile dimensions, output targets, punching and cutting requirements, and automation expectations.

This customized service capability allows BMS Machinery to support customers across different industries and production models. Whether customers need a single roll forming machine, an auxiliary machine, a slitting or cut-to-length system, or a more complete production line, BMS Machinery can provide equipment planning based on actual manufacturing needs.

Engineering Strength and International Delivery Capability

BMS Machinery is part of Xiamen BMS Group, a manufacturer focused on roll forming machinery and metal processing equipment. With more than 20 years of experience in the roll forming industry, the company has built manufacturing capabilities for different types of forming machines and production line equipment.

Supported by multi-factory manufacturing resources, machining capacity, and international project experience, BMS Machinery has served customers in more than 100 countries and regions. This global experience helps the company better understand different market requirements, production standards, and project delivery expectations.

Quality Control and After-Sales Support

Quality control is an important part of BMS Machinery's equipment supply. According to company information, BMS Machinery's quality capabilities are supported by ISO9001 certification and CE certification issued by SGS. These quality credentials help support international machinery procurement requirements and customer confidence in equipment reliability.

BMS Machinery also provides after-sales support, including warranty service, technical assistance, replacement parts support, and optional on-site installation and worker training. This service capability helps customers operate equipment with greater confidence after delivery and supports long-term machine use in industrial production environments.

BMS Machinery at FABTECH Mexico 2026

FABTECH Mexico 2026 will provide BMS Machinery with an important platform to connect with manufacturers in metal forming, fabricating, construction materials, sheet metal processing, and automation industries. The exhibition also offers an opportunity for customers in Mexico and Latin America to learn more about BMS Machinery's complete roll forming and sheet metal processing capabilities.

At Booth 3109, visitors will be able to explore BMS Machinery's roll forming machines, sheet metal folding equipment, auxiliary machines, customized production line solutions, and international project delivery support. The company looks forward to discussing profile requirements, material thickness, forming speed, bending accuracy, automation needs, and production line planning with global customers.

Exhibition Information

Exhibition: FABTECH Mexico 2026

Date: May 12–14, 2026

Booth No.: 3109

Venue: Centro Banamex, Mexico City, Mexico

Website: