Zhangjiagang Alps Machine Co., Ltd. Introduces Automated Mineral Water Filling Systems For Bottled Water Production

MENAFN - GetNews) Integrated washing, filling, and capping technology supports efficient and hygienic beverage manufacturing.







Zhangjiagang Alps Machine Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of beverage filling and packing machinery, has introduced its range of automated mineral water filling machine systems designed to support bottled water production across varying capacity requirements. The machines are engineered to integrate multiple production stages into a single system, enabling streamlined operations for manufacturers.

The company's equipment adopts a programmable logic controller (PLC) to manage automatic operation. Each system combines bottle washing, filling, and capping into a 3-in-1 monoblock structure, allowing the production process to be carried out within a unified framework. The machines are compatible with different bottle shapes and sizes, including circular and square PET bottles.

Zhangjiagang Alps Machine Co., Ltd. offers multiple models with varying production capacities, including systems rated at 2000, 4000, 6000, 10,000, 12,000, 15,000, and up to 24,000 bottles per hour. These machines are suitable for the production of still water, pure water, RO water, mineral water, and sparkling water.

The equipment is constructed using food-grade SUS304 and SUS316 stainless steel for all parts in contact with liquids. The components are polished to support ease of cleaning and maintenance. The machines use a gravity filling method to ensure consistent filling performance.

Each system consists of three primary functional units. The washing system is designed to clean bottles using water or disinfectant to remove dust and potential contaminants. The filling system controls the transfer of liquid into bottles using filling valves and guided mechanisms to maintain consistent volumes. The capping system secures bottle caps after filling, helping to maintain airtight sealing and reduce the risk of contamination.

In addition to standalone machines, Zhangjiagang Alps Machine Co., Ltd. provides complete bottled water production line solutions. These include water treatment systems, filling lines, labeling machines, packing machines, automatic palletizer systems, and code sprayers. The company also supports customers with plant layout design, utility planning for water, gas, and electrical systems, and overall production line configuration.

The production process can include stages such as injection molding for PET preforms and caps, water treatment, bottle blowing, filling, labeling, conveying, date printing, and packing. Injection molding machines used in the process incorporate proportional pressure and flow control, adjustable speed settings, and closed-loop PID temperature control for stable operation.

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About Zhangjiagang Alps Machine Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2011, Zhangjiagang Alps Machine Co., Ltd. is located in Zhangjiagang, China. The company operates across a total area of 15,000 square meters, including a 12,000-square-meter standard workshop. It employs more than 20 engineers in its research department and over 60 staff in manufacturing. The company has established a quality assurance system and complies with ISO9001:2000 international quality management standards.

Its product portfolio includes water treatment systems, filling machines, labeling machines, packing machines, carbonated soft drink production lines, juice production lines, 5-gallon water production lines, PET bottle blowing machines, and injection molding machines. The company continues to focus on technological development and production capabilities in the beverage packaging machinery sector.