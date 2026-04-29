Crystron Technologies Announces Ahead-Of-Schedule Milestones In AFIG-Funded Battery Materials Project

Pennsylvania, PA, USA - April 29, 2026 - Crystron Technologies, a clean technology company advancing next-generation battery materials for Electric Vehicles (EV), Energy Storage, and Aerospace & Defense, today announced that it has reached key technical and commercial milestones significantly ahead of schedule under a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant (AFIG) Program. This project is the first and only award made by AFIG in the“Innovative Technology” category, underscoring the uniqueness and strategic importance of Crystron's cathode innovation.

Under the AFIG-funded project, Crystron is advancing its novel lithium-ion–based cathode active material from lab-scale development toward customer qualification. The proprietary compound delivers the highest cell voltage currently available in the market, enabling improved performance, and lower system cost for customers. Working with multiple Pennsylvania-based partners enable larger scale Manufacturing, the company has already begun producing larger quantities of material for sampling and testing by OEMs and battery manufacturers ahead of the original project timeline, helping bridge the gap between proof-of-concept and real-world validation. The company has also partnered with Drexel University to deliver advanced material diagnostics.

Today's lithium-ion cathodes are expensive, energy-intensive, and heavily dependent on supply chains concentrated in China. Crystron's breakthrough manufacturing technology eliminates approximately 65% of conventional cathode production steps, reduces electricity use by about 80%, cuts capital and operating expenses by roughly 40%, and runs with zero waste and zero water consumption, enabling a lower-cost, lower-carbon, and more resilient supply chain for U.S.-based battery production.

"The AFIG Program created the 'Innovative Technology' category specifically to identify and support forward-looking solutions that can transform the clean transportation and energy landscape," said Joshua Dziubek, Energy Program Specialist at the Pennsylvania DEP's Energy Programs Office. "Crystron Technologies stood out because its cathode manufacturing approach combines cost reduction, energy savings, and environmental benefits while strengthening domestic supply chains. Their ahead-of-schedule progress further validates that decision."

Backed by a highly experienced team in battery technology, materials science, and business management, Crystron has already moved beyond early-stage R&D and into customer qualification with several major players, including a couple of very large companies in battery and EV manufacturing. These industry leaders are evaluating Crystron's high-voltage cathode active material for integration into next-generation EV and stationary storage systems.

"The AFIG grant has been instrumental in helping Crystron accelerate our commercialization timeline," said Akilesh Kumar, CEO & Co Founder of Crystron Technologies. "It enabled us to scale up production faster than anticipated, validate our process with Pennsylvania-based partners, and deliver meaningful quantities of our advanced high-voltage cathode material to top-tier OEMs and battery manufacturers ahead of schedule-significantly de-risking our technology for both investors and customers."

Crystron is now engaging with strategic investors and commercial partners to scale its technology, build out manufacturing capacity, and support the broader transition to clean energy and electrified transportation.

About Crystron Technologies:

Crystron Technologies is a Delaware-incorporated clean technology company developing novel high-voltage lithium-ion cathode active materials and manufacturing processes for Electric Vehicles, Energy Storage, and Aerospace & Defense. By eliminating complexity, cost, and environmental impact from cathode production, Crystron is driving energy independence and reshoring critical supply chains in the United States.

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