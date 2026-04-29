Pennsylvania Truck Accident Attorney Lawrence M. Kelly Details Liability Issues In Commercial Vehicle Crashes

NEW CASTLE, PA - Crashes involving tractor-trailers, delivery trucks, and other commercial vehicles in Pennsylvania frequently cause catastrophic injuries and raise liability questions that extend well beyond a single driver. Pennsylvania truck accident attorney Lawrence M. Kelly of Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George, P.C. ( ) outlines how injured victims can pursue compensation when multiple parties share responsibility for a crash.

According to Pennsylvania truck accident attorney Lawrence M. Kelly, commercial vehicle accidents are fundamentally different from typical car collisions because of the size disparity between vehicles and the number of parties who may be legally responsible. A fully loaded tractor-trailer can weigh up to 80,000 pounds, compared to roughly 4,000 pounds for an average passenger car, and the force of impact often results in severe injuries. "In a standard car accident, you deal with one other driver and one insurer, but a commercial vehicle crash may involve the driver, the trucking company, the cargo loader, and a parts manufacturer, each with a separate policy," Kelly explains.

Pennsylvania truck accident attorney Lawrence M. Kelly emphasizes that many commercial motor carriers operating in the state are subject to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, which govern driver qualifications, hours of service, vehicle inspection, and cargo securement. Violations of these federal rules, including falsified logbooks or skipped maintenance inspections, frequently become central evidence in commercial vehicle claims brought throughout Lawrence County and the surrounding region.

Attorney Kelly notes that liability may extend to the trucking company under the doctrine of respondeat superior when a driver's negligent actions occur within the scope of employment. Carriers may also face direct liability for negligent hiring, inadequate training, failure to maintain vehicles, or pressuring drivers to exceed legal driving limits. "Identifying every responsible party is essential," Kelly adds. "Overlooking a liable defendant can mean leaving significant compensation on the table for a seriously injured client."

Pennsylvania follows a modified comparative negligence rule under 42 Pa.C.S. § 7102, which allows an injured party to recover damages as long as their share of fault does not exceed 50 percent. Recoverable damages are reduced proportionally by the injured person's percentage of responsibility, so building a strong liability record against the commercial carrier is critical. Early preservation of electronic control module data, driver logs, dispatch records, and maintenance files can help establish that the commercial vehicle operator bore the primary responsibility for the crash.

Cargo loaders and shippers may also bear responsibility when improperly secured freight shifts during transit and causes a rollover or load spill. The party responsible for loading the cargo can be held liable if the loading violated federal securement standards. In some crashes, defective parts or negligent maintenance providers add further potential defendants, each with separate policies that may ultimately contribute to a recovery.

The firm, together with co-founding partner Joseph A. George, handles cases throughout Lawrence County, Allegheny County, and Western Pennsylvania, including matters pending before the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas in New Castle. Victims may pursue economic damages for medical expenses and lost wages, non-economic damages for pain and suffering, and wrongful death or survival claims when a crash proves fatal under 42 Pa.C.S. § 8302.

"Trucking companies typically dispatch investigators to crash scenes within hours," George points out. "Victims and their families benefit from moving quickly to preserve evidence before records can be altered, overwritten, or destroyed."

Under 42 Pa.C.S. § 5524, Pennsylvania generally gives injured victims two years from the date of injury to file a personal injury lawsuit. Missing this deadline typically bars the claim, and federal retention rules for driver logs and inspection reports make early action especially important. Insurance carriers for commercial operators also tend to be aggressive, often contacting victims before they have spoken with counsel, which makes early legal guidance valuable.

For those injured in a commercial vehicle crash in Western Pennsylvania, contacting an experienced truck accident attorney may help protect legal rights and preserve critical evidence.

About Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George, P.C.:

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George, P.C. is a New Castle-based law firm focused on personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, and workers' compensation matters. Led by attorneys Lawrence M. Kelly and Joseph A. George, the firm represents clients throughout Lawrence County, Allegheny County, Butler County, and Western Pennsylvania, with additional offices in Ellwood City, Beaver Falls, Butler, Cranberry Township, and Pittsburgh. For consultations, call (724) 658-8535.

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