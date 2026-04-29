NEW YORK, NY - Individuals seeking a divorce in Manhattan when a spouse is uncooperative or cannot be located may still be able to move the case forward under New York law. Manhattan divorce attorney Juan Luciano of Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer ( ) explains the legal process for obtaining a divorce when the other spouse does not respond to the paperwork or cannot be found for service.

According to Manhattan divorce attorney Juan Luciano, a one-signature divorce typically refers to a case that proceeds without the other spouse signing consent papers. This usually means the other spouse was properly served and defaulted by not responding within the required time frame, or the court allowed alternative service because the spouse could not be located. "New York's no-fault divorce law allows one spouse to state under oath that the marriage has broken down irretrievably for at least six months, but the court still must address property, support, and child-related issues before granting a judgment," Luciano explains.

Manhattan divorce attorney Juan Luciano notes that proper service of divorce papers is a fundamental requirement before any case can proceed. New York law requires that the papers be personally delivered by someone who is at least 18 years old, is not a party to the case, and, if service is made within New York State, is a New York resident. Once served, a spouse within New York has 20 days to respond, while a spouse served outside the state has 30 days. Failure to respond within this period may constitute a default.

When a served spouse does not file a response, the filing spouse can request a default judgment of divorce. Attorney Luciano points out that property division, child custody, child support, and spousal maintenance must still be addressed even in a default case. The court applies the same legal standards under DRL § 236(B) for equitable distribution and DRL § 240 for child-related matters regardless of whether both parties participate.

For individuals who cannot locate a spouse for personal service, New York allows service by publication after documented efforts to find the missing person. "The filing spouse must submit a Motion to Serve by Publication to the Supreme Court, along with a detailed affidavit describing every effort made to locate the missing spouse," Luciano adds. Courts require proof of due diligence, including searches through internet resources, the Post Office, the Board of Elections, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and military records.

Once the court grants the motion, the summons must be published in a court-designated newspaper at least once a week for three successive weeks. Service is complete on the 21st day after the first publication in a matrimonial action. If the spouse still does not appear, the filing spouse may seek a default judgment.

Filing a divorce in Manhattan begins at the New York County Clerk's Office at 60 Centre Street. The minimum filing fees total $335, including $210 for the index number, $95 for the Request for Judicial Intervention, and $30 for the Note of Issue. "In New York County, if the other spouse does not sign a Defendant's Affidavit of Consent, the filing spouse generally must wait 40 days after service before asking the court to move the case forward," notes Luciano. New York County also offers electronic filing through the NYSCEF system, which allows certain divorce documents to be submitted online rather than in person.

Before filing, at least one spouse must meet the residency requirements under DRL § 230. The most common requirement is for either spouse to have lived in New York continuously for at least two years before filing, though shorter periods may apply if the parties were married in New York or lived in New York as spouses. If both spouses are New York residents when the case begins and the grounds arose in New York, the statute does not require a separate one-year or two-year period. A fee waiver application is available for those who would face financial hardship paying the filing fees.

For individuals in Manhattan and throughout New York City pursuing a divorce when a spouse is unresponsive or missing, consulting with a divorce attorney can help clarify procedural requirements and protect the filing party's interests.

About Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer:

Juan Luciano Divorce Lawyer is a Manhattan-based family law firm focused on divorce, custody, spousal maintenance, and contested family law matters. Led by attorney Juan Luciano, the firm handles default divorces, service by publication cases, and contested proceedings in the New York County Supreme Court. The office is located at 347 5th Ave, STE 1003, New York, NY 10016. For consultations, call (212) 537-5859.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: