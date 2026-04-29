Brooklyn Personal Injury Lawyer Samantha Kucher Explains Back Injuries Caused By Slip And Fall Accidents

BROOKLYN, NY - Slip and fall accidents on cracked sidewalks, wet store floors, and poorly maintained stairwells contribute to hundreds of back injuries each year in Brooklyn. Brooklyn personal injury lawyer Samantha Kucher of Kucher Law Group ( ) is providing guidance on the types of back injuries these accidents can cause, how New York premises liability law applies, and what compensation injured victims may pursue.

According to Brooklyn personal injury lawyer Samantha Kucher, back pain after a slip and fall does not always appear immediately. Delayed symptoms are common because adrenaline masks pain and inflammation develops gradually. "Many clients tell us they felt fine in the hours after the fall, only to wake up the next day barely able to move," Kucher notes. "That delay does not mean the injury is minor. It means the body's natural response temporarily hid the damage."

Brooklyn personal injury lawyer Samantha Kucher emphasizes that injuries from a slip and fall can range from muscle sprains and strains to herniated or bulging discs, fractured vertebrae, and spinal cord damage. Treatment may involve physical therapy, pain management, epidural injections, or, in severe cases, surgical intervention. Seeking medical evaluation within 24 to 48 hours of a fall creates a medical record that links the injury directly to the incident.

Under New York premises liability law, property owners and occupiers must maintain their property in a reasonably safe condition for visitors. Attorney Kucher explains that to prove liability, an injured person generally must show that the owner owed a duty of care, breached that duty by allowing a dangerous condition, caused the fall, and produced measurable harm. Under New York Civil Practice Law and Rules Section 1411, the state follows pure comparative negligence, which means compensation is reduced by the injured person's percentage of fault rather than eliminated.

Kucher points out that sidewalk injuries in Brooklyn are governed by a specific rule. Under New York City Administrative Code Section 7-210, the owner of property abutting a sidewalk is generally responsible for keeping that sidewalk in a reasonably safe condition. The exception applies to owner-occupied one-, two-, or three-family homes used exclusively for residential purposes. Common hazards in Kings County include cracked or uneven slabs, icy steps in winter, loose handrails, and debris or spills in commercial spaces.

Injured individuals in Brooklyn may pursue both economic and non-economic damages. Economic damages cover medical bills, diagnostic imaging, prescription medications, surgical costs, and lost wages. Non-economic damages address pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, and emotional distress. New York does not cap non-economic damages in personal injury cases.

"Documenting the scene, the injuries, and all medical treatment from the very beginning can make a significant difference in the outcome of a claim," Kucher advises. She adds that attorneys Michael Roitman and Alex Rybakov at Kucher Law Group also represent slip and fall clients, working closely with each injured person to gather evidence and build strong cases.

Back injuries from a slip and fall can reach into every area of daily life. The firm notes that chronic back pain may restrict the ability to bend, lift, walk, or sit for extended periods. Many injured workers miss days, weeks, or months of employment, and those in physically demanding jobs may be unable to return to the same position. Attorney Roitman points out that the impact extends beyond medical expenses, with lost income, reduced quality of life, and emotional distress all being compensable damages under New York personal injury law.

Landing on the tailbone during a fall can also cause injuries that go beyond simple bruising. A coccyx fracture is one of the most painful outcomes of a seated fall, causing severe pain when sitting or standing. The sacroiliac joint, which connects the base of the spine to the pelvis, can also be displaced or inflamed by a hard impact, producing lower back and hip pain that radiates into the buttocks and legs. Deep tissue bruising and nerve compression may also develop.

Under CPLR Section 214, injured individuals generally have three years from the date of the accident to file a personal injury lawsuit against a private property owner in New York. However, claims against government entities, including the New York City Housing Authority and the New York City Transit Authority, require a Notice of Claim within 90 days of the accident, followed by a lawsuit within one year and 90 days.

For those dealing with back pain after a fall in Kings County, consulting an experienced personal injury attorney can help clarify legal options, preserve evidence, and pursue fair compensation for medical costs and lost income.

About Kucher Law Group:

Kucher Law Group is a Brooklyn-based personal injury firm representing clients throughout Kings County and New York City. Led by attorney Samantha Kucher, alongside Michael Roitman and Alex Rybakov, the firm handles slip and fall cases, car accidents, construction injuries, and other premises liability claims. For consultations, call (929) 563-6780.

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