Kharis Publishing Releases The Wholeness Of A Life Redeemed A Christian Memoir That Guides Trauma Survivors Through Shame, Brokenness, And Faith-Led Healing

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Kharis Publishing has released The Wholeness of a Life Redeemed by Shanna Daley, a seventeen-chapter Christian memoir that confronts the full weight of trauma, abuse, addiction, and spiritual disconnection with a honesty that sets it apart from every polished recovery narrative on the market today.

The book is not a triumph story told in hindsight. It is a testimony told from inside the wreckage and the rebuilding, making it one of the most spiritually and emotionally credible resources available for anyone who has walked through deep brokenness and wondered if a whole life is still possible.

At a time when trauma-informed conversation is everywhere but deeply grounded, faith-anchored guidance is rare, The Wholeness of a Life Redeemed occupies a distinct and necessary space. The book does not offer a five-step framework or a curated highlight reel of healing. It offers Shanna Daley's actual story, including childhood anxiety, early physical trauma, postpartum depression, the collapse of a marriage, compulsive addiction, and a long, nonlinear path toward sobriety, boundaries, and faith. What emerges from these pages is not inspiration as a feeling. It is inspiration as a standard of evidence: if God could redeem this story, He can redeem yours.

Why This Book Matters Now

Millions of people are searching for answers to the same questions Shanna Daley once asked alone in the dark: Can I come back from this? Am I too broken to be loved? Can my story still become something good? These are not questions that belong to a niche audience. They are the questions of survivors of childhood trauma, of women rebuilding after relational devastation, of men and women who have turned to addiction or physical compulsion to manage pain they were never taught to process, and of anyone who has felt that God was perhaps present for other people's stories but not for theirs.

The Christian self-help and memoir category is crowded with books that rush to the breakthrough and gloss over the bruise. The Wholeness of a Life Redeemed does the opposite. It slows down in the uncomfortable spaces, names what happened without shame-layering the reader, and consistently points back to a God who enters the mess rather than waiting outside it. That combination of psychological honesty and theological depth makes this book a functional resource, not just an emotional one.

"This book is powerful not because it avoids darkness, but because it shows how redemption can grow even there. It offers hope to anyone who has ever felt broken, unworthy, or too far gone."- Meredith Hutson, Transformation CoachWhat Readers Will Find Inside

Across seventeen chapters, Daley guides readers through a complete arc of healing, not as a linear process but as an honest one. The book opens in early childhood, where anxiety, insecurity, and a hunger for belonging laid the groundwork for the struggles ahead. It moves through the years of chasing validation, the entry of trauma, the false safety of destructive coping patterns, and the long road of liberation. Then, critically, it does not end at survival. The final chapters address generational healing, identity reconstruction, the rebuilding of love, and what it actually means to choose joy not as a mood but as an act of faith.

The structure gives the book lasting utility. Appendix A provides a curated reading list for the healing journey, and Appendix B offers structured reflection questions for healing and reclamation, making the book as useful in a small group, counseling companion, or personal study context as it is in private reading. Readers return to these pages. They recommend them. They place them into the hands of friends who are in the middle of what Shanna Daley has already walked through.

"God does not discard what is broken. Instead, He reshapes it. Her story points to a truth scripture has long made clear: healing and renewal are possible when we are willing to place ourselves in God's hands."- Larry Osborne, Author and Pastor, North Coast Church

About the Author

Shanna Daley is not a clinician writing about trauma from a professional distance. She is a woman who survived it, sat with it, and built something real on the other side of it. She lives on a small ranch in Arizona, surrounded by the animals and the open land that ministered to her own healing long before she wrote a word of this book. Her authority is not academic. It is experiential, spiritual, and tested. She writes the way someone writes when they have nothing left to perform and only the truth left to offer, which is exactly why these pages carry the weight they do.

Daley's voice speaks directly to women navigating the aftermath of childhood trauma, intimate brokenness, relational loss, and spiritual doubt. It also speaks to anyone, regardless of gender or background, who has carried the private belief that their particular story is beyond what grace can reach. She dismantles that belief chapter by chapter, not with argument, but with her own life as evidence.

"This is a deeply compassionate book that reminds us that healing is gradual, personal, and always within reach."- Kayley Hamilton, 2x Emmy Award–Winning Journalist & Founder of UPLVL PR AgencyCritical and Community EndorsementsThe book has received endorsements from Pastor Angela Agia, who describes it as "a raw and reverent testimony of what happens when God meets a woman in the ruins and refuses to leave her there," from Larry Osborne, Author and Pastor of North Coast Church, and from Kayley Hamilton, a two-time Emmy Award–Winning Journalist and founder of UPLVL PR Agency. Together, these voices represent the book's reach across the church, the counseling community, and the broader cultural conversation about healing and identity.

Book Details

Title: The Wholeness of a Life Redeemed

Author: Shanna Daley

Publisher: Kharis Publishing (an imprint of Kharis Media LLC)

Genre: Christian Memoir / Faith-Based Inspirational Nonfiction / Trauma Recovery

ISBN-13: 978-1-63746-696-4

ISBN-10: 1-63746-696-X

Pages: 17 Chapters + Foreword, Introduction, and Two Appendices

Ideal For: Survivors of trauma and abuse, women in recovery, faith communities, small group study, counseling companions

Available At: Amazon, major online retailers, and kharispublishing

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