Keith D'agostino Launches Scholarship For Undergraduate Cancer Survivors, Honoring Resilience And Leadership

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Keith D'Agostino Launches Scholarship for Undergraduate Cancer SurvivorsKeith D'Agostino Launches Scholarship for Undergraduate Cancer Survivors, Honoring Resilience and Leadership

NEW YORK - April 29, 2026 - Keith D'Agostino, a veteran financial executive and longtime community advocate, today announced the establishment of the Keith D'Agostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors, a new initiative providing financial support to undergraduate students who have overcome cancer and are pursuing higher education.

The scholarship recognizes that surviving cancer cultivates exceptional maturity, discipline, and leadership potential-qualities D'Agostino has valued throughout his nearly 30-year career in financial services. By easing the financial burden of degree completion, the program enables recipients to focus on their academic and professional futures rather than the economic strain that often accompanies medical recovery.

"These students have already demonstrated extraordinary resilience," said Keith D'Agostino. "This scholarship invests in their next chapter, supporting the leaders they are becoming."

Eligibility and Application

The scholarship is open to currently enrolled undergraduate students at accredited U.S. institutions with a documented cancer history. Applicants must submit an original 500–600 word essay addressing how their survivorship has shaped their understanding of resilience and how they plan to channel that strength into future leadership roles.

Submissions are evaluated on the clarity of the applicant's vision, their intended impact within their chosen field, and their demonstrated capacity to lead with empathy and determination. The selection committee seeks individuals who can articulate how their personal experience with adversity will translate into meaningful professional and community contributions.

About Keith D'Agostino

A Hofstra University and Chaminade High School alumnus, Keith D'Agostino has built a career grounded in ethical, client-centered financial leadership. His commitment to mentorship extends beyond the office through years as a baseball coach and service on the East Woods School Board of Trustees. The scholarship reflects his longstanding dedication to community development and empowering the next generation of leaders.

Keith D'Agostino believes that education serves as a primary driver of social and professional mobility. Having achieved his own academic milestones at respected institutions, he understands the transformative power of a strong educational foundation and the doors it can open for motivated individuals.

Program Mission

The Keith D'Agostino Scholarship for Cancer Survivors serves as a bridge for students balancing the complexities of recovery with the demands of university life. The program highlights the unique leadership qualities inherent in those who have overcome significant health challenges, recognizing that the survivor journey often mirrors the discipline and integrity required for professional excellence.

By investing in these students, the program ensures that survivors have the resources necessary to transition from the classroom to impactful careers. The initiative aligns with D'Agostino's broader advocacy for merit-based opportunities and character development in educational settings.

Timeline and Selection Process

Applications for the upcoming cycle are accepted until January 15, 2027. The scholarship committee conducts a thorough review of all qualifying essays to select a recipient who best embodies the spirit of perseverance and forward-looking leadership.

The formal announcement of the winner is scheduled for February 15, 2027.

Contact

Interested students can find detailed instructions and the online application portal at the official website. All inquiries and completed application materials should be directed to the scholarship's dedicated selection committee via email.