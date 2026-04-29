Three Wooden Crosses Construction & Renovations Announces Mission-Driven Brand Relaunch Serving Greater Dayton Homeowners

Three Wooden Crosses Construction & Renovations, a faith-driven construction and renovation company based in Centerville, Ohio, is announcing a mission-driven brand relaunch focused on building better homes and stronger communities across the Greater Dayton area.

Led by CEO and Founder Dustin Pierce, Three Wooden Crosses Construction & Renovations is built around four core values: faith, family, quality, and purpose. The refreshed brand reflects the company's commitment to dependable craftsmanship, honest communication, and service rooted in integrity.

The company proudly serves Centerville, Dayton, Kettering, Beavercreek, Springboro, Bellbrook, and surrounding Ohio communities.

“Our goal is simple,” Pierce said.“We want homeowners to know who we are, what we stand for, and how to reach us when they need quality work done the right way.”

Three Wooden Crosses Construction & Renovations provides home improvement, renovation, remodeling, construction, and restoration services for homeowners throughout the region. The company focuses on projects that improve function, increase value, and create spaces families can enjoy for years to come.

The company's updated brand message, “Building Better Homes. Building Stronger Communities.”, reflects its larger mission to serve families with care, quality, and purpose.

For Pierce, the company name represents more than a business. It reflects the faith and values that guide how the company operates, communicates, and serves local homeowners.

“Three Wooden Crosses is built on faith, commitment, and service,” Pierce said.“Every project matters because every home matters to the family living in it.”

As part of the relaunch, Three Wooden Crosses Construction & Renovations is also improving the consistency of its local business information across online directories, search platforms, and local listings. This effort is designed to make it easier for homeowners to find accurate contact details and connect with the company when searching for construction and renovation services in the Centerville and Dayton areas.

The company's updated business information includes its office location at 689 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville, OH 45459, its main phone number, +1 937-727-1090, and its website, .

“We're proud to serve this community,” Pierce said.“Whether someone needs a renovation, restoration, or help improving their home, we want them to feel confident calling Three Wooden Crosses.”

For more information about Three Wooden Crosses Construction & Renovations, visit or call +1 937-727-1090.

About Three Wooden Crosses Construction & Renovations







Three Wooden Crosses Construction & Renovations is a construction, renovation, and restoration company based in Centerville, Ohio. Led by CEO and Founder Dustin Pierce, the company serves Centerville, Dayton, Kettering, Beavercreek, Springboro, Bellbrook, and surrounding Ohio communities. Built on faith, family, quality, and purpose, Three Wooden Crosses helps homeowners improve, repair, and restore their homes with craftsmanship and care.

Office Location: 689 Miamisburg Centerville Rd. Centerville, OH 45459

Phone: +1 937-727-1090 Website: