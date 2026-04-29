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"Leading Debt Collection Agency in Birmingham, Federal Management are helping Businesses recover unpaid invoices and overdue accounts across the UK"Leading UK Debt Collection Agency Federal Management is urging Birmingham businesses to take immediate action on unpaid invoices, highlighting research that shows late payments cost the UK economy nearly £11 billion every year. With 14,000 businesses closing annually due to unpaid debt and a collective £26 billion outstanding across the country at any given time, the agency warns that waiting too long to chase overdue invoices significantly reduces the chances of recovery.

Birmingham, United Kingdom - 29th April, 2026 - There's a particular kind of frustration that Birmingham business owners know well. The work is done or the goods have been supplied. The invoice has been sent. And then - nothing. Days turn into weeks, weeks into months, and the money that should have arrived long ago is still sitting somewhere in a client's accounts payable queue while your own bills keep coming.

It's a problem leading B2B Dellection Specialists Federal Management has been dealing with on behalf of UK businesses forover two decadess, and the agency isn't mincing words about how bad things have got. Drawing on national business data and research published by the Small Business Commissioner, the picture that emerges is one of a crisis hiding in plain sight - one that is costing the UK economy close to eleven billion pounds every single year.

For Birmingham, that national figure carries particular weight. The city has spent the better part of two decades rebuilding itself into one of the most commercially active places in the country. The financial district around Colmore Row, the manufacturing and engineering heritage of the Black Country, the logistics networks stretching across the wider West Midlands - all of it represents genuine economic substance. And yet, threaded through that activity, is an enormous volume of money that businesses have earned but are still waiting to see.

The Numbers Behind the Crisis

The statistics that underpin this issue are worth sitting with for a moment, because they challenge the idea that late payments are a minor inconvenience that businesses simply absorb and move on from.

Across the UK, an estimated fourteen thousand businesses close every year because of unpaid invoices. Not because they ran out of customers. Not because their product or service failed. Because the money they were owed never arrived. That works out at roughly thirty-eight businesses every single day - each one representing jobs, livelihoods and years of work undone by someone else's failure to settle an account.

At any point in time, UK businesses are collectively chasing around twenty-six billion pounds in outstanding debt. The typical affected company is waiting on approximately seventeen thousand pounds. That is not an abstract figure - it is the kind of sum that covers payroll, supplier payments, quarterly rent, or the investment a business needs to take its next step forward. When it doesn't arrive on schedule, the consequences are immediate and often severe.

Then there is the time cost, which tends to get overlooked entirely. UK businesses lose a combined one hundred and thirty-three million working hours every year just chasing money they have already earned. Per business, that is around eighty-six hours annually - more than two full working weeks spent writing follow-up emails, making uncomfortable calls, and waiting for responses that may or may not come. For an SME owner in Birmingham who is already stretched across every function of their business, that is an enormous and entirely unnecessary drain.

Key Business Statistics



Late payments cost the UK economy nearly £11 billion per year

14,000 UK businesses close annually due to late payments - 38 per day

£26 billion in overdue payments outstanding across UK businesses at any one time

The average affected business is chasing approximately £17,000 in overdue invoices

UK firms collectively lose 133 million working hours per year chasing overdue payments 28% of UK businesses are affected each year - over 1.5 million firms nationally

Who Is Feeling It Most

Late payments do not discriminate, but they do hit some sectors harder than others - and several of those sectors sit right at the heart of the West Midlands economy.

Construction is the most obvious example. Birmingham's skyline is changing at a pace not seen for generations, with major development projects reshaping Digbeth, the city centre and communities across the region. The opportunity that brings is real. But construction businesses, and particularly the smaller subcontractors who make up the backbone of any large project, operate on margins that leave almost no room for delayed payment. One held invoice from a main contractor can put a subcontractor in a genuinely precarious position. Thousands of construction businesses closed across the UK in 2025 for exactly this reason.

Beyond construction, the problem runs through professional services, wholesale distribution, automotive supply chains and the creative sector. These are all areas where Birmingham and the surrounding region have genuine strength - and all areas where Federal Management regularly works with businesses that are owed significant sums and unsure how to recover them.

The businesses most vulnerable tend to be SMEs whose owners are doing everything themselves. Running the operation, managing the client relationships, handling the finances - and now, on top of all that, trying to chase invoices from clients who have gone quiet.

Every day there seems to be news of another Company going bust. Failure to chase outstanding invoices can often have a nightmare effect.

Why Waiting Makes Things Worse

Federal Management's experience across thousands of cases has made one thing very clear: the longer a business waits to act on an unpaid invoice, the harder recovery becomes.

It's understandable why business owners hesitate. There's a concern about damaging the client relationship, about coming across as heavy-handed, about the awkwardness of the conversation. But the reality is that a client who hasn't paid after ninety days is not going to be prompted into action by another polite email. And every month that passes without escalation sends a signal - that there are no real consequences for not paying.

A spokesperson for Federal Management put it plainly:

"We talk to business owners all the time who have been sitting on unpaid invoices for six months or more, telling themselves the client will come good eventually. Sometimes they do. More often, they don't - and by the time the business decides to act, the situation is significantly harder to resolve. Acting early isn't aggressive. It's smart. And it's the single biggest thing a business can do to improve its chances of getting paid."

A Practical Route to Recovery

Federal Management operates on a straightforward basis: no collection, no commission on a low fixed fee basis. All enquiries are dealt with on a strictly confidential basis with a Free assessment provided and no obligation to proceed. The agency takes on the process from start to finish - professionally, compliantly, and with a clear focus on recovering debts in the UK without causing unnecessary collateral damage to the client relationship.

As an FCA regulated agency, Federal Management works within a strict professional framework. That matters, both for the businesses it represents and for the debtors it engages - the process is conducted properly, which tends to produce better outcomes for everyone involved.

For Birmingham businesses still on the fence about escalating an overdue account, the question worth asking is a simple one: how long are you prepared to wait, and what is that wait actually costing you?

Getting Serious About Getting Paid

The late payment crisis is not going to fix itself. The businesses that come through it intact are the ones that take their credit control seriously - clear payment terms, consistent follow-up, and a willingness to bring in professional support when a situation stops moving forward on its own.

Birmingham's commercial scene is one of the most resilient and ambitious in the UK. The businesses that define its next chapter will be the ones that are just as serious about protecting their revenue as they are about generating it.

About Federal Management

Federal Management is widely regarded as one of the UK's leading debt collection agencies, with a long track record across both commercial and consumer debt recovery. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Federal Management works with businesses of all sizes and across all major sectors, delivering professional, ethical and results-driven recovery solutions throughout the UK.