﻿Manhattan Real Estate Attorney Peter Zinkovetsky Explains When Two Names Are On A Deed But Only One On The Mortgage

NEW YORK, NY - When two names appear on a property deed but only one name is on the mortgage, questions about ownership rights, financial obligations, and inheritance consequences frequently arise for Manhattan homeowners. Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky of Avenue Law Firm ( ) is clarifying how these documents work together and what rights each party holds under New York law.

According to Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky, the deed determines who owns the property while the mortgage determines who owes the debt. A person whose name appears on the deed but not the mortgage still holds full ownership rights in the property based on the interest stated in the deed. A mortgage is a security instrument that creates a lien and a repayment obligation, giving the lender the right to take the property if the borrower fails to repay, but it does not by itself establish or transfer ownership. In Manhattan, deeds are recorded through the Automated City Register Information System maintained by the New York City Department of Finance. "Many homeowners assume the mortgage controls ownership, but the deed is the document that governs property rights," explains Zinkovetsky. "A person whose name is on the mortgage but not the deed owes the debt but has no ownership stake in the property."

Manhattan real estate attorney Peter Zinkovetsky notes that New York recognizes several forms of shared property ownership, each with distinct legal consequences that affect what co-owners can do with their interest. Tenancy in common allows two or more people to own a property together with separate shares that do not have to be equal, and any co-owner may sell, transfer, or borrow against their individual share without permission from the others. If co-owners cannot agree on how to use or divide the property, any tenant in common may file an action for partition in New York Supreme Court. Joint tenancy with right of survivorship requires all owners to hold equal shares, and when one joint tenant dies, their share automatically transfers to the surviving joint tenants. New York Real Property Law Section 240-C governs how joint tenancies can be severed. Tenancy by the entirety, available only to married couples under EPTL Section 6-2.2, includes survivorship protections and prevents either spouse from unilaterally forcing a partition.

Attorney Zinkovetsky explains that there are several practical reasons why spouses may list both names on the deed while placing only one on the mortgage. If one spouse has a lower credit score, including them on the mortgage application could result in a higher interest rate over the life of the loan. A spouse who does not work outside the home, earns inconsistent income, or has recently changed jobs may not meet lender income qualification requirements. "This arrangement does not diminish either owner's property rights under the deed," Zinkovetsky adds. "It is a financial strategy designed to secure better loan terms, not an ownership decision."

The firm highlights that divorce introduces significant complications when names differ on property documents. New York follows an equitable distribution model under Domestic Relations Law Section 236(B), meaning courts divide marital property fairly based on the circumstances of each case rather than requiring a 50/50 split. Property acquired during the marriage is generally considered marital property under DRL Section 236(B)(1)(c) regardless of whose name appears on the title. A quitclaim deed can transfer one spouse's ownership interest to the other, but it does not release the transferring spouse from mortgage liability. Refinancing is typically the only reliable way to remove a spouse from a mortgage obligation after divorce, and the remaining spouse must qualify independently based on income and credit history.

Hidden liens present another risk for deed-only owners. Under New York Lien Law, mechanic's liens from unpaid contractors, judgment liens from court rulings, and tax liens from unpaid property taxes all attach to the property itself rather than to a specific individual. A thorough title search examining deeds, mortgages, court records, and tax records filed through ACRIS and other public databases can reveal recorded claims before a purchase or transfer is completed in Manhattan.

"One of the most problematic situations arises when a person's name is on the mortgage but not on the deed," observes Zinkovetsky. "That individual bears all the financial liability of the loan with none of the ownership benefits. If the deed holder dies, the property passes according to their will or New York intestacy laws under EPTL Article 4, and the surviving mortgage holder may not automatically inherit the property."

Nonpayment of the mortgage after divorce can lead to foreclosure that damages both spouses' credit regardless of who is living in the property. Addressing mortgage responsibility clearly in a separation agreement can help prevent this outcome. For those purchasing property, adding a spouse to a deed, or addressing ownership questions during a divorce in Manhattan, reviewing property documents with a real estate attorney can help protect both ownership rights and financial interests.

About Avenue Law Firm:

Avenue Law Firm is a Manhattan-based law firm dedicated to residential and commercial real estate transactions. Led by attorney Peter Zinkovetsky, the firm represents homeowners, buyers, and sellers in transactions involving co-ops, condos, townhouses, and single-family homes throughout Manhattan and New York. For consultations, call (212) 729-4090.

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